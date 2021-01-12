The Latest

Mass vaccination planned at Bert Ogden Arena

Local News Francisco E. Jimenez - 0
DHR Health has announced a mass vaccination distribution scheduled for Tuesday morning at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. According to a news release, DHR Health...

Abbott pledges ramped-up vaccinations; Hubs meant to streamline mass effort

Texas Tribune -

Tough year: Tight state revenues pose challenge for county

Local News Steve Clark - 0
As with every start of every legislative session Cameron County’s wish list is long, especially after weathering a pandemic for most of a year,...

Port Isabel woman faces drug charges

Local News Lorenzo Zazueta-Castro - 0
A Port Isabel woman who recently faced money laundering charges was found with meth and heroin as she attempted to enter the country on...

EDITORIAL: Rhetoric resonates: Let us learn form D.C. siege, seek more civility in politics

Editorials Brownsville Herald Editorials - 0
In 1933, as the Great Depression entered its darkest depths, President Franklin D. Roosevelt used his inauguration speech to calm unemployed and hungry masses,...
Cameron County holds first community vaccination clinic

Fernando Del Valle -

Driver ejected from vehicle in Donna fatal crash

Local News Staff Report - 0
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash in Donna that left one person dead on Thursday, the agency announced in...

Pandemic leaves Texas with $1B deficit as virus still surges

Local News Associated Press - 0
By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has created a nearly $1 billion deficit in the Texas state budget...

Rallies and a widening divide to meet president

Local News Matt Wilson - 0
Just six days after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and eight days before the inauguration of Joe Biden, President Donald Trump is...
Fraga leads Lionettes to third round, named coach of the year

Claire Cruz -

Lady Raiders’ strong season earns Avelar-Guerra top coach honor

Sports importer - 0
Brownsville Rivera coach Mary Elizabeth Avelar-Guerra was a little worried when the 2020 volleyball season first began. She knew the COVID-19 pandemic caused her players...

Edcouch-Elsa notches lopsided win over Lopez in offensive barrage

Sports Andrew McCulloch - 0
ELSA — The Edcouch-Elsa Lady Yellowjackets set the tone early in their first home game of 2021. After winning the opening tip, it took junior...
EDITORIAL: Rhetoric resonates: Let us learn form D.C. siege, seek more civility in politics

Diana Eva Maldonado -

LETTERS: Disorder, disarray

Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor Herald - 0
America is now at the point Rome was when that democracy fell — disorder and disarray. In Rome, some retired presidents (consuls), together with religious...

EDITORIAL: Staying well: Pandemic proved, increased need for health professionals

Editorials Brownsville Herald Editorials - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a proving ground for the Rio Grande Valley’s young medical school. When the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley...

EDITORIAL: Looking up: SpaceX developments hint at better future for Valley

Editorials Brownsville Herald Editorials - 0
The selection of the Rio Grande Valley as a site for development and launches of SpaceX rockets has always been celebrated as a boon...

EDITORIAL: Looking ahead: With tough year behind us, we have reason for optimism

Editorials Brownsville Herald Editorials - 0
For many people, 2020 couldn’t end soon enough. Most people will always remember it as a year of challenges, with the global COVID-19 pandemic,...
That’s a wrap: Tamale maker wows with Huasteca-style fare

Steve Clark -

TU SALUD: Lining up for food in a pandemic

Life Special to The Brownsville Herald - 0
BY LISA MITCHELL-BENNETT It’s an unusually frigid December morning in South Texas. Many hours before the sun rises, the cars are lined up for at...

Harlingen Farmers’ Market director enjoys Valley life

Local News Elsa Cavazos - 0
HARLINGEN — Before becoming accustomed to palm trees and high temperatures in the summer, Kate McSwain lived in the Seattle area. She moved to the...

Rio Hondo schools director creates resource center

Slice of Life Elsa Cavazos - 0
RIO HONDO — Born and raised in Rio Hondo, Dr. Mayte Lozano Chapa knew she wanted to give back to the community where she grew...

Higher education newsmagazine awards UTRGV rehab professor

Life Special to The Monitor - 0
Capping off 2020 with another merit, Dr. Eluterio Blanco Jr., clinical assistant professor in the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Rehabilitation...

Teach for America: Vita A. Tijerina

Life Special to The Monitor - 0
Vita A. Tijerina is a 2020 Teach for America RGV Corps Member and fourth-grade bilingual reading teacher at J. S. Adame Elementary School at...
