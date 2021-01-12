News
Mass vaccination planned at Bert Ogden Arena
Local News
Francisco E. Jimenez
-
January 12, 2021
0
DHR Health has announced a mass vaccination distribution scheduled for Tuesday morning at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. According to a news release, DHR Health...
San Juan commissioner to run for mayor
January 12, 2021
Texas Gov. Abbott lauds shift to mass vaccine sites
January 12, 2021
UTRGV halts vaccine registration due to request overload
January 12, 2021
McAllen city elections tighten as 3 candidates added
January 12, 2021
Details lacking in shooting involving Edinburg police
January 12, 2021
Trump’s trips to Valley now part of long history of presidential...
January 12, 2021
Abbott pledges ramped-up vaccinations; Hubs meant to streamline mass effort
Texas Tribune
-
January 12, 2021
Tough year: Tight state revenues pose challenge for county
Local News
Steve Clark
-
January 12, 2021
0
As with every start of every legislative session Cameron County’s wish list is long, especially after weathering a pandemic for most of a year,...
Port Isabel woman faces drug charges
Local News
Lorenzo Zazueta-Castro
-
January 10, 2021
0
A Port Isabel woman who recently faced money laundering charges was found with meth and heroin as she attempted to enter the country on...
EDITORIAL: Rhetoric resonates: Let us learn form D.C. siege, seek more civility in politics
Editorials
Brownsville Herald Editorials
-
January 10, 2021
0
In 1933, as the Great Depression entered its darkest depths, President Franklin D. Roosevelt used his inauguration speech to calm unemployed and hungry masses,...
Don’t Delay Your Healthcare – Importance of Colonoscopy
January 7, 2021
- Sponsored Content -
Cameron County holds first community vaccination clinic
Fernando Del Valle
-
January 12, 2021
Driver ejected from vehicle in Donna fatal crash
Staff Report
-
January 12, 2021
0
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash in Donna that left one person dead on Thursday, the agency announced in...
Pandemic leaves Texas with $1B deficit as virus still surges
Associated Press
-
January 12, 2021
0
By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has created a nearly $1 billion deficit in the Texas state budget...
Rallies and a widening divide to meet president
Matt Wilson
-
January 12, 2021
0
Just six days after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and eight days before the inauguration of Joe Biden, President Donald Trump is...
Fraga leads Lionettes to third round, named coach of the year
Claire Cruz
-
January 11, 2021
Lady Raiders’ strong season earns Avelar-Guerra top coach honor
importer
-
January 11, 2021
0
Brownsville Rivera coach Mary Elizabeth Avelar-Guerra was a little worried when the 2020 volleyball season first began. She knew the COVID-19 pandemic caused her players...
Edcouch-Elsa notches lopsided win over Lopez in offensive barrage
Andrew McCulloch
-
January 10, 2021
0
ELSA — The Edcouch-Elsa Lady Yellowjackets set the tone early in their first home game of 2021. After winning the opening tip, it took junior...
Click here for the best high school sports coverage!
EDITORIAL: Rhetoric resonates: Let us learn form D.C. siege, seek more civility in politics
Diana Eva Maldonado
-
January 10, 2021
LETTERS: Disorder, disarray
Letters to the Editor Herald
-
January 10, 2021
0
America is now at the point Rome was when that democracy fell — disorder and disarray. In Rome, some retired presidents (consuls), together with religious...
EDITORIAL: Staying well: Pandemic proved, increased need for health professionals
Brownsville Herald Editorials
-
January 7, 2021
0
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a proving ground for the Rio Grande Valley’s young medical school. When the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley...
EDITORIAL: Looking up: SpaceX developments hint at better future for Valley
Brownsville Herald Editorials
-
January 6, 2021
0
The selection of the Rio Grande Valley as a site for development and launches of SpaceX rockets has always been celebrated as a boon...
EDITORIAL: Looking ahead: With tough year behind us, we have reason for optimism
Brownsville Herald Editorials
-
January 5, 2021
0
For many people, 2020 couldn’t end soon enough. Most people will always remember it as a year of challenges, with the global COVID-19 pandemic,...
That’s a wrap: Tamale maker wows with Huasteca-style fare
Steve Clark
-
January 11, 2021
TU SALUD: Lining up for food in a pandemic
Special to The Brownsville Herald
-
January 10, 2021
0
BY LISA MITCHELL-BENNETT It’s an unusually frigid December morning in South Texas. Many hours before the sun rises, the cars are lined up for at...
Harlingen Farmers’ Market director enjoys Valley life
Elsa Cavazos
-
January 10, 2021
0
HARLINGEN — Before becoming accustomed to palm trees and high temperatures in the summer, Kate McSwain lived in the Seattle area. She moved to the...
Rio Hondo schools director creates resource center
Elsa Cavazos
-
January 7, 2021
0
RIO HONDO — Born and raised in Rio Hondo, Dr. Mayte Lozano Chapa knew she wanted to give back to the community where she grew...
Higher education newsmagazine awards UTRGV rehab professor
Special to The Monitor
-
December 31, 2020
0
Capping off 2020 with another merit, Dr. Eluterio Blanco Jr., clinical assistant professor in the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Rehabilitation...
Teach for America: Vita A. Tijerina
Special to The Monitor
-
December 28, 2020
0
Vita A. Tijerina is a 2020 Teach for America RGV Corps Member and fourth-grade bilingual reading teacher at J. S. Adame Elementary School at...
