Student finds niche in TSTC’s Welding Technology program

HARLINGEN — After studying dental assisting at an area college for several months, Kendraly Gomez realized that it was not a good fit for her.

“One day at the school, I noticed some students who were welding in their program,” she said. “I thought it would be interesting to try welding because I enjoy being outside. I did an online search for a school closer to Harlingen. I discovered Texas State Technical College and requested a program tour.”

Now Gomez is studying for a certificate of completion in Structural Welding at TSTC.

“This is my first semester, and I like everything that I’m learning,” she said. “I admire the instructors’ passion when they teach. They work with us to make sure we understand an assignment. I ask many questions so that I can understand the welding techniques better.”

Gomez said a recent assignment that she enjoyed involved stick welding.

“I was excited the first time I tried it,” she said. “I find it much easier to do, and it gave me confidence.”

Justin Garza is one of Gomez’s instructors.

“Kendraly’s ability to absorb welding knowledge and the techniques demonstrates her eagerness to learn,” he said. “Her motivation to learn is not only about having a rewarding career, but also is an interest in mastering a skill that is in demand.”

Gomez said TSTC has also given her something to look forward to.

“Besides the college environment, the people that I’ve met are very friendly,” she said.

According to onetonline.org, welders, cutters, solderers and brazers earn a yearly median salary of more than $48,500 in Texas. These jobs were expected to increase in the state by 23% between 2020 and 2030, according to the website.

TSTC offers Welding Technology at all 11 of its campuses across the state. An Associate of Applied Science degree and several certificates of completion are available, depending on campus location. The program is part of TSTC’s Money-Back Guarantee, which refunds a participating graduate’s tuition if he or she has not found a job in their field within six months after graduation.

Registration for TSTC’s spring semester begins Oct. 28. To learn more, visit tstc.edu.