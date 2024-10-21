Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monday marked the start of early voting for the Rio Grande Valley.

In Hidalgo County, voters will be able to cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Oct. 26; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 1.

Polling locations in Cameron County will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 25; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov 1.

Polling locations in Starr County will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Oct. 25. Those will be the same hours for Monday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Nov. 1.

Only the Starr County Courthouse will be open on the weekend, with the location running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Sunday, Oct. 27. This location will also have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Nov. 1.

Willacy County’s sole polling location will at the Reber Memorial Library, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Oct. 25. Its weekend hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. Then the location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Nov. 1.

The library is located at 193 N. Fourth St. in Raymondville.

Dates and times may vary depending on the polling locations.