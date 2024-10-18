Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: Raiders blow past Wolverines, remain undefeated in District 32-5A RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Raiders blow past Wolverines, remain undefeated in District 32-5A By Delcia Lopez - October 18, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail PSJA North’s Daren Garcia, right, runs past PSJA Memorial’s Nolan Ramirez, left, during a game at PSJA Stadium Friday Oct.18 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Nick Torres, right, runs for yardage against PSJA Memorial defender during a game at PSJA Stadium Friday Oct.18 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Isiah Garza ,left, with a catch and run defended by PSJA Memorial’s Exzayveon Banks, right, during a game at PSJA Stadium Friday Oct.18 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Isiah Garza, is stripped go the ball by PSJA Memorial’s Exzayveon Banks, top, during a game at PSJA Stadium Friday Oct.18 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial’s Ryan Reyna, middle, runs up the middle against PSJA North’s Jason Almanza and Ethan Montemayor during a game at PSJA Stadium Friday Oct.18 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial’s Exzayveon Banks, right, breaks up a pass intended for PSJA North’s Ethan Guerra, left, during a game at PSJA Stadium Friday Oct.18 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial’s Ryan Reyna, right, escapes the pocket against PSJA North’s Andrew Garza, left, during a game at PSJA Stadium Friday Oct.18 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Andrew Alvarado bursts up the middle past PSJA Memorial defender during a game at PSJA Stadium Friday Oct.18 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Daren Garcia looks back as he runs past the PSJA Memorial defense during a game at PSJA Stadium Friday Oct.18 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Ethan Guerra, right, hugs the sidelines for big yardage against PSJA Memorial defender Exzayveon Banks, left, during a game at PSJA Stadium Friday Oct.18 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR IBWC details new water offer from Mexico as farmers push back Commentary: Citizen participation props are beneficial to democracy Commentary: Proposed ballot measures interfere in local elections Editorial: Citizen-driven referendums might seem good in theory; history has proven otherwise Brownsville patient advocate reflects on surviving breast cancer