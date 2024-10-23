Minimally-Invasive Robotic Surgery Now Available at Knapp Medical Center

Dr. Ernesto Garza performs Mid-Valley’s 1st state-of-the-art “da Vinci Xi” robotic surgery; to benefit patients needing wide range of surgeries

WESLACO, October 2024 – Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco is pleased to announce the acquisition of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, which is designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally-invasive surgery.

Dr. Ernesto Garza, Jr., MD, FACS, FASMBS, General Surgeon with Mid Valley Surgeons in Weslaco, recently performed the Mid-Valley’s first surgery using the new robot at Knapp Medical Center. The surgery went very well – so well that the patient, a woman from Weslaco, was able to go home the very same day.

Dr. Garza said the new da Vinci robot would further enhance patient safety at Knapp Medical Center, while providing the newest technology available in minimally-invasive surgery.

“This will help enhance patient outcomes and safety … for many patients, improved minimally-invasive techniques can mean less pain following major operations,” Dr. Garza added. “And as surgeons, the da Vinci can help us to ‘see’ better while we’re performing surgeries.”

Dr. Reinaldo Morales, MD, FACS, also a General Surgeon with Mid Valley Surgeons, said smaller incisions can mean faster recovery times for patients, in many cases.

“This is great for the patient population in this area to have access to less-invasive surgery, so the patients don’t have to go outside Weslaco,” Dr. Morales added.

The da Vinci Xi robotic system can be used across a spectrum of minimally-invasive surgical procedures and has been optimized for “multi-quadrant” surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac, gastrointestinal, and general surgery.

By enabling efficient access throughout the abdomen or chest, the da Vinci Xi System expands upon core da Vinci System features, including wristed instruments, 3D-HD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design.

As with all da Vinci Surgical Systems, the surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci System. The robotic system translates the surgeon’s hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body.

The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly-magnified view — virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.

Minimally-invasive surgeries can be performed through much smaller incisions than traditional surgery. In many cases, this means that patients may have a shorter hospital stay and faster recovery time — along with less pain, less loss of blood, less scarring, and less risk of infection, in some cases.

Rene Lopez, CEO, of Knapp Medical Center, said the hospital’s acquisition of the da Vinci Xi robot is part of Knapp’s continuous efforts to provide “the highest-quality healthcare to residents of the Rio Grande Valley” — including by utilizing the most-advanced, state-of-the-art technology.

“We are truly thrilled to be a leader in this field,” Mr. Lopez added. “This state-of-the-art technology will make minimally-invasive surgery more accessible for patients throughout the Mid-Valley area.”

Knapp Medical Center has also been recognized for its commitment to patient safety, having received an “A” for patient safety four times in a row from the Leapfrog Group, a national healthcare ratings organization.

Aurora Cavazos, RN, Surgery Director for Knapp, said the addition of the da Vinci robot is “wonderful.”

“It’s great for the community, and opens up so many more opportunities for Knapp Medical Center to provide robotic-assisted services to the Mid-Valley,” Ms. Cavazos added.

For more information on robotic-assisted and other minimally-invasive surgical options, please contact your physician and visit www.KnappMed.org.