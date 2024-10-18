Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: Sharyland Pioneer comes up victorious against Roma at Gladiator Arena... RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Sharyland Pioneer comes up victorious against Roma at Gladiator Arena 35-14 By Joel Martinez - October 18, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Sharyland Pioneer wide receiver Alejandro Mata (17) carries the ball against Roma in a District 15-5A game at Gladiator Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback William Goodloe (10) carries the ball through the Roma defense into the end zone in a District 15-5A game at Gladiator Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback William Goodloe (10) carries the ball against Roma in a District 15-5A game at Gladiator Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer wide receiver Alejandro Mata (17) carries the ball into the end zone for a last minute touchdown in the first half against Roma in a District 15-5A game at Gladiator Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer wide receiver Alejandro Mata (17) carries the ball into the end zone for a last minute touchdown in the first half against Roma in a District 15-5A game at Gladiator Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer offensive lineman Roman Luna (58) and Roma defender Leonardo De La Garza (25) battle for position during a play in a District 15-5A game at Gladiator Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer running back Dylan Tijerina (24) carries the ball against Roma in a District 15-5A game at Gladiator Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback William Goodloe (10) looks for an open receiver in a District 15-5A game against Roma at Gladiator Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback William Goodloe (10) collides with Roma defender Eusebio Lopez (3) as he carries the ball in a District 15-5A game at Gladiator Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer defender Andrew Rivera (1) listens to instructions from the sidelines before the start of a play in a District 15-5A game against Roma at Gladiator Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback William Goodloe (10) stoles into the end zone against Roma in a District 15-5A game at Gladiator Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback William Goodloe (10) carries the ball against Roma in a District 15-5A game at Gladiator Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback William Goodloe (10) struggles as he carries the ball against Roma in a District 15-5A game at Gladiator Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback William Goodloe (10) is stopped by Roma defenders as he carries the ball in a District 15-5A game at Gladiator Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Raiders blow past Wolverines, remain undefeated in District 32-5A Photo Gallery: PSJA Bears take the win against Economedes 42-7 Photo Gallery: Bobcats blank the Coyotes 20-0