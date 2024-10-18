Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For four years, our nonprofit Ground Game Texas has been working on policy campaigns in Hidalgo County. Our mission is to promote democracy and social justice through local organizing. In 2022, we ran successful petition campaigns in Alton and Edinburg that resulted in those cities creating a “living wage” for city workers of at least $15 per hour. Now we’re working in McAllen to win campaign finance reform and enhance local democracy through Propositions A and B.

Proposition A will limit big money in local politics. It will create a new maximum contribution amount in campaigns for city commission and mayor. Currently, mayoral candidates can receive up to $10,000 per donor, per election, while commission candidates can receive up to $5,000. Prop. A would limit the max contribution to $500.

Right now a small circle of donors is responsible for funding most campaigns, which creates the perception that it’s the job of city officials to support these donors.

For example, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos reported $89,635 in contributions in 2023, including $10,000 from Aldape Development. Aldape, which provided the mayor with 11% of his campaign budget, had two major subdivision projects subject to recent city commission approval, the Hills at Sharyland in 2022 and Pioneer Estates in 2024. The size of Aldape’s contribution, paired with official action before and after, creates a perception of “pay to play.”

By reducing the maximum contribution amount, candidates will need to build a broader base of support. This will encourage more representative city government while improving confidence that decisions are made in the public interest.

Proposition B is focused on improving the ability of McAllen voters to participate in local policy decisions. It would give voters three rights: initiative, referendum and recall. Initiative is when voters adopt an ordinance by collecting petition signatures and winning an election. Referendum is when voters overrule a commission decision. And recall is when an official is removed from office.

McAllen is one of the only “home rule” cities in Texas that does not have the powers of initiative, referendum and recall. These rights were taken away from voters years ago, preventing McAllen citizens from exercising powers that most Texans possess. By putting these democracy tools in the hands of voters, we will help encourage policymaking that benefits the majority, not just the few.

When Ground Game was gathering signatures in Edinburg for a $15 per hour minimum wage in 2022, we heard time and time again that “this is a good idea, but they will never do it.” Voters in cities across Hidalgo County are cynical about public officials and corruption in politics.

Before we started the McAllen petition campaign, Ground Game met with community organizations across the region and received encouragement every time. We also conducted a professional poll of 661 likely McAllen voters to test popular opinion, and found overwhelming support for policies like campaign contribution limits and giving voters the right to petition for initiatives, referenda and recalls.

Our poll respondents were Republican, Democrat and independent, in similar proportions to the city overall. Nearly 7 out of 10 voters lacked confidence in the city government’s efforts to fight corruption, and 73% of respondents supported a charter amendment that would allow McAllen voters to adopt new laws, overrule city commission decisions or recall local officials. And 81% of our respondents said they would support a measure to reduce the amount a person can donate to a political candidate.

Ultimately, we tested the popularity of these propositions by talking to the people themselves. Between February and June, at early voting locations, community centers, pulgas and plazas, our team of local organizers collected more than 5,000 signatures from local residents who supported Propositions A and B. And even now, as we go door to door to get out the vote, the people of McAllen affirm they want structural change.

We know that some forces are organizing against these measures, but find it interesting that our most ardent opponents are the mayor and the Chamber of Commerce, two representatives of the status quo. We aren’t surprised that they support the system that works for them.

The people of McAllen have been clear at each stage of this process. They don’t want elected officials who are controlled by a small circle of political donors. And they want the ability to make their voices heard on the policies that impact the city.

Karen Salazar is the campaign manager for the YES on Props A & B campaign. Mike Siegel is the political director of Ground Game Texas.

RELATED READING: