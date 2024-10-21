Abbott makes campaign stop in Harlingen to stump for San Benito Republican

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Governor Greg Abbott on Monday made a campaign stop in Harlingen where he stumped for Republican Janie Lopez, of San Benito, who is being challenged by Brownsville Democrat Jonathan Gracia for Texas House District 37.

Abbott’s trip marked the first day of early voting in Cameron County as he travels across the state supporting candidates who back his school voucher proposal that failed the pass through a divided Texas Legislature in 2022.

Abbott was in Corpus Christi Monday morning and on Tuesday he is making a stop to support a Republican ally in Universal City, Texas.

Lopez filmed the campaign stop and posted it on her Facebook page.

The governor spoke for approximately 10 minutes at SMOKE: Texas BBQ where he spoke on school vouchers, his border initiatives and his opposition to transgender issues, telling a robust crowd that he signed legislation that banned men from playing women’s sports.

“I need a state representative who is going to have my back,” Abbott said. “Janie Lopez supported that and helped get it across the finish line.”

Abbott said that’s one reason he supports Lopez, before linking transgender issues to his school voucher plan that would allow Texas parents to use state money to send children to private schools. Abbott said that he can’t stop boys from playing girl sports in Texas schools, which is why parents should have the option to receive a voucher to send their children to private schools.

The governor also credited Lopez with helping secure funding for Texas’ border wall construction, funding for razor wire on the Rio Grande and to station Texas National Guard members on the border.

“Because of Janie Lopez, Texas has built more of the border wall than Trump built in the state of Texas,” Abbott said.

The governor also blamed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for illegal immigration and brought up the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, saying he is working with Lopez “to arrest them and put them behind bars.”

Abbott said Lopez is vital to carrying out his agenda and urged people to go vote.

“I’ll be honest with you. This is a very close race,” Abbott said.

During brief remarks after Abbott, Lopez did not bring up any legislative priorities of her own.

“The Valley is conservative. The Valley loves God. We have great family values. We love our children. We love our freedom,” Lopez said.

She said she decided to run because she doesn’t want Texas to become California.

“We don’t want Texas to become like California. That’s why I ran. We love America. And I don’t want anybody trampling on our flag either,” Lopez said.