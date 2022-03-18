Account Activation

If you have a subscription to any RGV publication, including The Monitor, The Valley Morning Star, and The Brownsville Herald, you are entitled to Unlimited Digital Access at no additional cost.
All you need to do is link your subscription account with your email address and create a password. You can do this by following the steps below:
2. A form like the one shown below will pop-up. Enter your email address and create a password into the form, then click the blue “LINK SUBSCRIPTION” button at the bottom.
3. The next pop-up will look like the example below. Enter the last name on your Odessa American account, select one of the three Search Options and enter the requested information. Once you enter your information, click on the blue ACTIVATE ACCOUNT button.