Transform Your Mobility: Anterior Hip Replacement at DHR Health

By: Dr. Zain Sayeed, M.H.A., DHR Health Orthopedic Institute

5540 Raphael Drive Edinburg, TX 78539

To schedule an appointment or consultation, call: (956) 362-6683

Understanding Hip Osteoarthritis

Hip osteoarthritis occurs when the cartilage in your hip joint wears away over time, causing the surface of the joint to become rougher. The hip joint functions like a ball and socket, allowing for smooth and pain-free movement. However, when hip osteoarthritis sets in, it can feel like a rusty ball and socket, leading to a loss of motion and pain. Many patients experience groin pain while performing everyday activities, such as climbing stairs, putting on socks, or getting in and out of cars. This condition is the most common type of arthritis, affecting approximately 32.5 million people in the United States, and it becomes more prevalent as people age, especially after age 50. It is important to know there isn’t just one cause of hip osteoarthritis— it is a complex condition influenced by multiple factors. While osteoarthritis is not completely preventable, maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help reduce your risk and slow its progression.

Exploring Non-Surgical Treatment Options

It’s important to know that hip replacement is NOT the first treatment option for hip arthritis. We work together on several other less invasive treatments first to help manage the pain, slow down the progression, and improve function. These treatments may include weight loss, therapy, medications, and injections.

Considering Surgery: The Anterior Approach to Hip Replacement

Surgery is our last option. If treatments aren’t successful or the disease is so advanced we consider surgery. Once you and I have decided on surgery, your primary doctor will evaluate you and make sure it’s safe to proceed. At DHR I educate my patients about surgery and cutting-edge techniques that I use. The anterior approach hip replacement is one such technique. I use an incision that goes on the front of the leg instead of the traditional through the back or side approaches. I perform the surgery without cutting any tendons, ligaments, or muscles. It allows for a smaller incision with less trauma to your body, so healing can be fast. Patients who had the anterior approach report better function earlier on than older approaches. With smaller incisions there’s potentially less pain and less need for pain medication, reducing side effects. Finally, I take X-rays in the operating room to make sure your leg lengths match each other and that the parts go in exactly where they need to.

What to Expect After Surgery?

After surgery, you will be up and walking the same day. Physical therapy begins immediately to help you regain strength and mobility. Most importantly, I’ll be there to support you throughout your recovery, seeing you at each clinic visit to monitor your progress and ensure everything is going smoothly.

About Dr. Zain Sayeed

Dr. Sayeed is a fellowship-trained joint replacement surgeon with advanced training from Harvard Medical School – Massachusetts General Brigham. He is one of the only surgeons in the Rio Grande Valley with fellowship training specifically in the area of adult reconstruction. He uses state-of-the-art techniques like anterior hip replacement, robotic-assisted surgery, and tourniquet-free knee replacement to help patients recover quickly and safely. Dr. Sayeed is committed to reducing pain and improving daily function, offering personalized care for each patient.