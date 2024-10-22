Harlingen schools win big at Pigskin, advance to area competition

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

SAN BENITO — They did it!

Harlingen High School took home a big win Saturday at the UIL Pigskin Jubilee, showing a fabulous comeback after last year’s break in a winning streak that had lasted more than 20 years.

It was a hiccup, but the musicians who had practiced so vigorously this year came back in an impressive display of talent and determination.

The Harlingen Cardinal band took home a Division 1 rating Saturday at Bobby Morrow Stadium, advancing to the Area G Marching Band Competition in McAllen on Nov. 2. Harlingen High School South also received a Division I.

“We are so very proud of our students on their outstanding achievement this marching season and at Pigskin,” said Maria Coronado, HHS band director.

“Every year, these students dedicate themselves in spite of the sweltering heat, humidity and rain,” Coronado continued. “Regardless of the weather, we find a way to make the most of our situation so that we can perform at the highest level possible.”

Coronado’s students were delighted by their achievement.

“This past Saturday’s Pigskin Jubilee gave light to yet another amazing performance by the band,” said Aaron Guevara, president of the Cardinal band.

“It also highlighted the bond made between every single member of the band which has allowed the band to work collectively to execute excellence in every aspect of the show,” said Aaron, a senior. “Going forward, I cannot wait to see what we accomplish.”

Harlingen High School South took home its Division 1 rating for the show “Byways.”

“The music is inspired by Paul Hindemith’s ‘Symphonic Metamorphosis & Symphony in B,’” said Ronnie Rios, director of the Harlingen South band.

“It’s also inspired by Percy Grainger’s ‘Irish Tune from County Derry’ and Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way,’” Rios said. “Visual design brings to life both the smoothness and edginess of motion as one travels through life via the path they choose, in our case, the byway we chose.

The Harlingen South Hawk Band put in long hours of practice for the main event on Saturday, Rios said.

“The HHSS band rehearsed three days a week after school during the fall including days that were windy, hot, mild and even rain,” he said. “Our students absolutely have to be the hardest working band in the land! They step up and deliver rehearsals that any band director in the state would be proud of.”

His students were proud, too.

“Even with all the confidence in the world, you can’t help but feel a rush when your Pigskin rating is being announced,” said Mayte Franco, a junior who plays the flute.

Fellow band member Aliyah Almendariz, a junior, plays the piccolo.

“I felt that Pigskin was an amazing experience for myself and for others in my band,” she said. “I also enjoy being able to see other bands.”

The San Benito High School Mighty Greyhound Band also took home a Division 1.