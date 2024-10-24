65-year-old man struck by Explorer, killed in Edinburg

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Edinburg police are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident that left one man dead early Thursday morning.

Authorities arrived at the scene in the 600 block of North Jackson Road at around 7:30 a.m. and found that a man had been struck by a silver Ford Explorer.

The city said in a news release that “officers immediately initiated lifesaving measures” on the victim, identified as 65-year-old Israel Garcia of Edinburg. He was then transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, an unidentified woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, according to the release.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with new information about the identity of the victim.