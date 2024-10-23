All six Brownsville ISD high schools advance at Pigskin Jubilee

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

All six Brownsville ISD high school bands received a Division 1 rating this past weekend at the 2024 UIL Pigskin Jubilee marching contest at Bobby Morrow Stadium in San Benito, and advanced to the Area G marching contest, BISD said in a post on Facebook.

The Area G marching contest, will be held Saturday at Mercedes Tiger Stadium in Mercedes for 5A schools, and Saturday, Nov. 2, for 6A schools at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium in McAllen.

Area G 5A preliminary round, Mercedes Tiger Stadium:

>> 9 a.m. Brownsville Lopez

>> 10:45 a.m. Brownsville Pace

>> 11 a.m. Brownsville Porter

>> 11:30 a.m. Brownsville Rivera

Area G 6A preliminary round, McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium:

>> 12 p.m. Brownsville Veterans

>> 1:30 p.m. Brownsville Hanna

The finals schedule for both competitions will be announced after the preliminaries conclude.

“Best of luck to all our bands. Your district and community stand behind you, and your hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed. We are all proud of you,” BISD said in the post.