Willacy County man sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping, murder

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A judge on Monday sentenced a 39-year-old Willacy County man to life without parole for a fatal robbery and kidnapping in 2021.

Fernando Abundez was convicted of two counts of capital murder, a count of murder, a count of aggravated robbery and a count of aggravated kidnapping on Sept. 27 following a jury trial.

He was convicted of killing Martin Pena, whose body was found on May 12, 2021.

His pickup was found 4 1/2 miles from where his body was found in a ditch along County Road 1800 W and CR 180, the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office said previously.

The jury found Abundez guilty of striking Pena on the head and throwing him out of a moving vehicle while robbing and kidnapping him, according to the indictment.

The trial was held at the Cameron County Courthouse.