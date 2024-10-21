Candidate forum in Los Fresnos Oct. 23 to focus on public education

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

LOS FRESNOS — Raise Your Hand Texas will host a candidate forum solely focused on public education at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Los Fresnos High School, 907 Arroyo Blvd. in Los Fresnos.

The event is one of a series of non-partisan candidate forums that will provide an opportunity for citizens to educate themselves on topics related to public education in Texas and become better informed voters who are ready for Election Day on Nov. 5.

Candidates for Senate District 27 and House District 37 in the Texas Legislature have been invited to the forum. They are: Morgan LaMantia, Democrat, and Adam Hinojosa, Republican, for SD 27, and Janie Lopez, Republican, and Jonathan Gracia, Democrat, for HD 37.

“The Texas Legislature shapes the requirements and resources for every public school, its teachers, and students across the state of Texas. An informed electorate is important to making sure our leaders put our public school students, teachers, and future of Texas first when they make decisions at the Capitol,” said Giovanni Escobedo, regional advocacy director for Raise Your Hand Texas.

Raise Your Hand Texas is an advocacy group that supports public policy solutions that invest in Texas’ 5.4 million public school students. It works in communities throughout the state to educate, engage and activate advocates who care about public education – all while keeping five values in mind: integrity, democracy, courage, equity, and pragmatism.