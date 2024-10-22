SpaceX employee’s body found following search at Boca Chica Beach

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The body of the man who went swimming at Boca Chica Beach has been found, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Sheriff Eric Garza said on Facebook that the swimmer was a SpaceX employee and confirmed on Tuesday that his body had been found washed ashore.

“…Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of what appeared to be a deceased human body deposited by the tide on the shoreline of Boca Chica Beach,” Garza said on Facebook.

According to Garza, the body was reported around 6:33 p.m.

At 8:22 p.m., with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol, sheriff’s deputies recovered the body and secured it in a police unit.

The body was positively identified as the missing swimmer.

In the initial Facebook post, Garza stated that deputies witnessed another SpaceX employee go into the water in an attempt to reach the swimmer, who was more than 50 yards into the water, but was unsuccessful due to the high tide and strong currents.

“Deputies then lost sight of the swimmer as he went underwater,” Garza said on Facebook.

The swimmer’s family and next of kin were notified, according to Garza.