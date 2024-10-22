Edinburg man gets nearly 7 years in prison for possession of child porn

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 21-year-old Edinburg man was sentenced Monday for receiving over 1,800 images and videos of child pornography depicting prepubescent minors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Lazaro Yahir Segundo-Vazquez pleaded guilty on May 15, 2023, to receiving the child sexual abuse material and was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.

Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane also ordered Segundo to pay $3,000 in restitution to three victims and to serve 10 years of supervised release following the completion of his prison term, according to the release.

On May 4, 2022, members of the Homeland Security Investigations-led Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigation Task Force were contacted by the Texas Attorney General’s Office with an investigative referral regarding a Google account, according to the criminal complaint.

On February 1, 2023, Segundo was encountered at his Edinburg residence where members of the task force asked to speak with him to which he agreed.

During the interview, Segundo admitted to knowing what child pornography is and that it’s illegal. When authorities asked if they could look at his phone, Segundo agreed.

“The cellular device of Segundo had several online applications which contained images and videos depicting prepubescent children engaged in sex acts with adults and other children,” the complaint said.

Segundo admitted to knowingly receiving and distributing child sexual abuse material using his cellphone from approximately April 6, 2022 through January 29, 2023 using various online applications.

Additionally, Segundo stated that there may be thousands of videos or images of child sexual abuse material on his phone and that his previous Google account had been shut down.

“The material depicted children engaged in sexual acts with adults and other children,” the release said. “[Segundo] then uploaded several images of child sexual abuse material to a Google account.”

Segundo will remain in custody pending a transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined at a later date.