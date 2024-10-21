Only have a minute? Listen instead
Across the Rio Grande Valley, polls opened for early voting on Monday.
Early voting will run until Friday, Nov. 1.
This being a presidential election year with arguably one of the most tumultuous and turbulent races in recent memory heading the ticket between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, as well as federal, state and local races to be decided.
Here’s a look into the first day of early voting in Edinburg and McAllen.
People stand in line for early voting outside the Hidalgo County Annex on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Local candidates are seen under a patriotic canopy during early voting at the Hidalgo County Annex on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Campaign signs for candidates cast a shadow on the street during early voting at Lark Library on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in McAllen.(Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Early voting at the Hidalgo County Annex on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Taylor Contreras holds a campaign sign outside Fireman’s Park during early voting on Monday, Oct. 21,2024, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Early voting at the Hidalgo County Annex on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Campaign signs for local and national candidates are seen outside of the Hidalgo County Annex during early voting on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Early voting at Lark Library on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Early voting at Lark Library on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Early voting at Fireman’s Park on Monday, Oct.21, 2024, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Early voting at Lark Library on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Early voting at the Hidalgo County Annex on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Early voting at the Hidalgo County Annex on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Early voting at Lark Library on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
To find a list of polling places throughout the Valley, visit below:
