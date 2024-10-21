Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Across the Rio Grande Valley, polls opened for early voting on Monday.

Early voting will run until Friday, Nov. 1.

This being a presidential election year with arguably one of the most tumultuous and turbulent races in recent memory heading the ticket between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, as well as federal, state and local races to be decided.

Here’s a look into the first day of early voting in Edinburg and McAllen.

To find a list of polling places throughout the Valley, visit below: