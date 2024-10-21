Search suspended for man last seen swimming near Boca Chica Beach

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The search for a man who was last seen swimming near Boca Chica Beach was called off Sunday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a Monday news release.

At around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Coast Guard watchstanders were notified by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office of a report of a man who had gone missing and was last seen swimming near Boca Chica Beach, according to the release.

An urgent marine information broadcast was issued and authorities directed the launch of a response boat and helicopter to search for the man.

An Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew joined the search.

By Sunday evening, Coast Guard rescue crews and partner agencies searched for approximately 18 combined hours by air and sea and covered over 205 square miles before suspending the search.