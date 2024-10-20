Driver hospitalized after Edinburg crash

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred late Sunday morning.

According to a news release, the crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of 25th Avenue and Rogers Road.

Edinburg police officers found a Chevrolet Silverado had rolled over and struck a pole.

The driver of that vehicle, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital with no major injuries, the release stated.

The city also said in the release that another vehicle was involved in the crash.

No other information was immediately released.