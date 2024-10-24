Brownsville businessman reappointed to Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brownsville businessman Frank Parker Jr. has been reappointed to the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority by Gov. Greg Abbott, for a term ending Feb. 1, 2026.

Abbott’s office announced Parker’s appointment as CCRMA presiding officer on Tuesday. Parker is president and CEO of Parker & Company, a U.S. Customs brokerage firm with offices in Brownsville, Pharr, Laredo and Monterrey, Mexico. He is a board member of the South Texas Manufacturers Association and a member of the National Customs Brokers and Forwarders Association of America Transportation Committee.

Parker is also a member of the North Brownsville Rotary Club, former chairman of the Brownsville Economic Development Council and the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, and former presidents of the Propeller Club of Brownsville/Port Isabel. He also served on the board of the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce and the Border Trade Alliance.

Parker, who earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas-Austin, also served as senior warden of the Episcopal Church of the Advent.

The Texas Legislature authorized the creation of Regional Mobility Authorities in 2002. The law allows one or more counties to form an RMA, which serves as a political subdivision to finance, acquire, design, construct, operate, maintain, expand or extend transportation projects. CCRMA is one of 10 RMAs in Texas.

Among CCRMA’s proposed transportation projects is the Outer Loop, which consists of two major projects: FM 1925 and the Outer Parkway.

The FM 1925 project is being developed in partnership with CCRMA, the Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority and the Texas Department of Transportation. RMA officials says the 26-mile project will link I-69C in Edinburg with I-69E north of Harlingen and provide a vital connection between Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

The Outer Parkway project will provide a new east-west travel route, improving connectivity in rural and underdeveloped areas in northeastern Cameron County, according to CCRMA. The 22-mile project will extend from I-69E to General Brant Road and end near FM 1847, connecting near the FM 1925 project on the west end leading into Hidalgo County, and connecting on the east end to a proposed second access causeway to South Padre Island.

Another major CCRMA undertaking is the East Loop, which in part consists of a four- to six-lane road from S.H. 4 to I-69E and the Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates.