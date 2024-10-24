Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

PHARR — Looking for a nice, quiet place to have a light meal and some good coffee led my girlfriend and I to Caffeine Aroma in Pharr. The restaurant is located in the corner of a small shopping plaza at 1101 W. Sam Houston Ave.

This was our first time visiting this particular coffee shop. I was immediately impressed with the Halloween decorations, including the fake (I assume) spiderwebs garnishing the framed portraits of cats and dogs dressed like royalty.

The whole place felt warm and inviting, and the smell of the roasted coffee, sweet and chocolatey, just made the place feel cozy. Our only complaint would be that there were not as many indoor seating options as we would have liked, but the place was not full so we did not have any issue finding a place to sit.

We walked up to the counter to place our order, and the barista was friendly and helped to answer our questions about the food menu and their coffee options.

My girlfriend ordered the machacado con huevo sandwich with avocado on sourdough bread. I decided to order the breakfast burrito, which comes with breakfast sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs and melted cheddar cheese. I ordered the burrito wrapped in a garlic and herb tortilla.

When it came time to order the drinks, I asked the barista for her recommendation. She suggested the Snow White latte, which is a shot of espresso in steamed milk with white chocolate and raspberry syrup.

The coffee shop is also offering a number of seasonal drinks as part of their Fall menu, including a candy corn latte, apple caramel pie latte, maple latte, pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin pecan latte, cinnamon bun latte, candy corn frap, apple pie frap, Hallmark tea refresher, and pumpkin pie chai among a few other.

All of these items made me feel like I was in an episode of “Gilmore Girls.” Nevertheless, I also decided to order an iced Pumpkin Spice Latte to go. The barista was thoughtful and offered to begin preparing it after we finished eating.

Both food items were served with wax paper that looked like newspaper. My girlfriend’s sandwich has crusty, toasted sourdough bread with fresh avocado and salty machacado and scrambled eggs. She described her meal as simple and “quite enjoyable.”

The breakfast burrito was steaming from the fresh, soft scrambled eggs and the melty cheddar cheese. With the salty and savory bacon and sausage, all wrapped in the thin garlic and herb tortilla, it made for a perfectly flavorful, yet not filling meal.

As for the coffee, the Snow White Latte had a balanced blend of the white chocolate and raspberry syrups, which perfectly complemented the roasty flavor of the creamy latte.

As we were preparing to leave, the barista brought the iced Pumpkin Spice Latte, which was a blend of pumpkin puree, nutmeg, cinnamon, brown sugar, and pumpkin spice with a shot of espresso and whole milk over ice.

Caffeine Aroma is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.