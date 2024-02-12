Below are The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Football Teams and Superlatives featuring the top high school football players from Hidalgo and Starr Counties.
The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Football selections were voted on by sports staff at The Brownsville Herald, The Monitor and Valley Morning Star.
The Brownsville Herald and Valley Morning Star 2023 All-Area Football Teams will be published at 1 p.m. at RGVSports.com. The Brownsville Herald and Valley Morning Star’s All-Area Teams are made up of players from Cameron and Willacy County.
The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Superlatives
Player of the Year: Eli Rodriguez, Weslaco High
Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Braden Luedeker, Mission Veterans; Jamal Polley, Edinburg Vela
Defensive Player of the Year: Danny Garcia, PSJA North
Sub-5A Player of the Year: Brandon Felix, La Villa
Lineman of the Year: Joe Derek Vecchio, PSJA North
Utility Player of the Year: Leroy Palacios, PSJA North
Newcomer of the Year: Dylan Tijerina, Sharyland Pioneer
Coach of the Year: Roy Stroman, Weslaco High
The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area First Team
Quarterback: Jaime Lopez, PSJA High
Running Back: Ethan Guerra, PSJA North; Ulysses Melendez, Edinburg North
Fullback: Isaac Lozano, Roma
Wide Receiver: Leo Espinoza, Sharyland Pioneer; Xavier Rodriguez, Donna High; Ryan Vallejo, PSJA High
Tight End: Julius Arredondo, PSJA North
Offensive Line: Jordan Brewster, PSJA North; Julian Lopez, PSJA Memorial; Adaen Sanchez, PSJA North; Mario Villafranca, Weslaco East; Diego Zavala, Weslaco High
Defensive Line: Dante Garcia, PSJA North; Matthew Garza, Weslaco High; Juan Oviedo, Weslaco East; Jorge Rios, PSJA High
Linebacker: Steven Garza, PSJA North; Michael Gonzales, PSJA North; Cody Longoria, PSJA High; Aiden Uribe, Mission Veterans
Defensive Back: Luis Garcia, Edinburg Vela; Nick Gonzalez, Edinburg High; Greg Granados, Weslaco East; Andrew Rivera, Sharyland Pioneer
Athlete: Alex Martinez, Weslaco East
Kicker: Omar Garcia, PSJA Memorial
Punter: Marcelo Peña, Valley View
The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Second Team
Quarterback: Julian Valdez, Sharyland Pioneer
Running Back: Emiliano Colunga, PSJA Memorial; Ryen Abrego, Edinburg High
Fullback: Jason Montez, PSJA North
Wide Receiver: Jayreed Amaya, Edcouch-Elsa; Obed Marin, Mission Veterans; Jude Vega, Edinburg High
Tight End: Nick Karam, McAllen High
Offensive Line: Christian Ayala, Monte Alto; Artemio Belmontes, Roma; Marcos Caballero, Edinburg Vela; Josh Lang, McAllen Memorial; Carlos Rodriguez, McAllen Memorial
Defensive Line: Abram Garcia, La Joya Palmview; Daryn Hanks, Weslaco High; Marcus Hernandez, PSJA Memorial; Brayan Hinojosa, Roma
Linebacker: Matthew Cano, Edcouch-Elsa; Ryan Escamilla, Weslaco East; Humberto Leal, Donna High; Jesse Montez, PSJA North
Defensive Back: Gabriel Horta, Weslaco East; Pablo Lopez, Mission Veterans; Chris Luna, McAllen Memorial; Nathan Rocha, McAllen High
Athlete: Rey Perez, La Villa
Kicker: Julian Betancourt, Weslaco High
Punter: Jorge Rios, PSJA High