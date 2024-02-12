Below are The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Football Teams and Superlatives featuring the top high school football players from Hidalgo and Starr Counties.

The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Football selections were voted on by sports staff at The Brownsville Herald, The Monitor and Valley Morning Star.

The Brownsville Herald and Valley Morning Star 2023 All-Area Football Teams will be published at 1 p.m. at RGVSports.com. The Brownsville Herald and Valley Morning Star’s All-Area Teams are made up of players from Cameron and Willacy County.

The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Superlatives

Player of the Year: Eli Rodriguez, Weslaco High

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Braden Luedeker, Mission Veterans; Jamal Polley, Edinburg Vela

Defensive Player of the Year: Danny Garcia, PSJA North

Sub-5A Player of the Year: Brandon Felix, La Villa

Lineman of the Year: Joe Derek Vecchio, PSJA North

Utility Player of the Year: Leroy Palacios, PSJA North

Newcomer of the Year: Dylan Tijerina, Sharyland Pioneer

Coach of the Year: Roy Stroman, Weslaco High

The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area First Team

Quarterback: Jaime Lopez, PSJA High

Running Back: Ethan Guerra, PSJA North; Ulysses Melendez, Edinburg North

Fullback: Isaac Lozano, Roma

Wide Receiver: Leo Espinoza, Sharyland Pioneer; Xavier Rodriguez, Donna High; Ryan Vallejo, PSJA High

Tight End: Julius Arredondo, PSJA North

Offensive Line: Jordan Brewster, PSJA North; Julian Lopez, PSJA Memorial; Adaen Sanchez, PSJA North; Mario Villafranca, Weslaco East; Diego Zavala, Weslaco High

Defensive Line: Dante Garcia, PSJA North; Matthew Garza, Weslaco High; Juan Oviedo, Weslaco East; Jorge Rios, PSJA High

Linebacker: Steven Garza, PSJA North; Michael Gonzales, PSJA North; Cody Longoria, PSJA High; Aiden Uribe, Mission Veterans

Defensive Back: Luis Garcia, Edinburg Vela; Nick Gonzalez, Edinburg High; Greg Granados, Weslaco East; Andrew Rivera, Sharyland Pioneer

Athlete: Alex Martinez, Weslaco East

Kicker: Omar Garcia, PSJA Memorial

Punter: Marcelo Peña, Valley View

The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Second Team

Quarterback: Julian Valdez, Sharyland Pioneer

Running Back: Emiliano Colunga, PSJA Memorial; Ryen Abrego, Edinburg High

Fullback: Jason Montez, PSJA North

Wide Receiver: Jayreed Amaya, Edcouch-Elsa; Obed Marin, Mission Veterans; Jude Vega, Edinburg High

Tight End: Nick Karam, McAllen High

Offensive Line: Christian Ayala, Monte Alto; Artemio Belmontes, Roma; Marcos Caballero, Edinburg Vela; Josh Lang, McAllen Memorial; Carlos Rodriguez, McAllen Memorial

Defensive Line: Abram Garcia, La Joya Palmview; Daryn Hanks, Weslaco High; Marcus Hernandez, PSJA Memorial; Brayan Hinojosa, Roma

Linebacker: Matthew Cano, Edcouch-Elsa; Ryan Escamilla, Weslaco East; Humberto Leal, Donna High; Jesse Montez, PSJA North

Defensive Back: Gabriel Horta, Weslaco East; Pablo Lopez, Mission Veterans; Chris Luna, McAllen Memorial; Nathan Rocha, McAllen High

Athlete: Rey Perez, La Villa

Kicker: Julian Betancourt, Weslaco High

Punter: Jorge Rios, PSJA High