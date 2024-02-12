Border solution: Enact legislation

In response to the Jan. 13 letter from Jake Longoria, for once I agree with Jake; we do have a migrant crisis. The solution: new immigration laws.

A quick lesson on our Constitution. The president, for that matter any President, does not pass legislation. Congress needs to pass “major” immigration legislation and has not done so for more than 30 years.

Longoria is clearly upset at President Biden. Where was the rage when we all witnessed crying infants being taken away from their mother’s arms? Then came the chaotic “remain in Mexico” policy, followed by locking up kids in cages. Three failed and embarrassing policies under Trump, which only created chaos for our federal agents.

He says our ancestors came across legally and we are now in America. This implies the “let’s burn down the bridge” mentality. Clearly this mentality is not working, just ask Greg Abbott about Operation Lone Star.

Abbot’s failed plan will cost taxpayers $10 billion in the next two years. Yes, billion with a B, and those billions have not made a dent in the migrant crisis.

Those immigrants Abbot is busing to other states have legal status due to their asylum declaration. If they were illegal, they would not get past the northern checkpoints. Like it or not, they are following the legal process. Trumpers conveniently forget that these immigrants are following the letter of the law.

Only an immigration judge will decide on the immigrant’s asylum status; until then they are legal, period. Just the facts.

Several generations ago my relatives as well came across legally. They rode horses, drove gas-guzzling cars and used outhouses. Today we all use indoor plumbing, drive gas-efficient cars and hybrids. My point is that everything changes, and immigration laws need to change as well.

Perhaps the Republican Party needs learn that political grandstanding congressional visits to our beloved border are not the solution; passing immigration laws is the solution. The MAGA political visits and MAGA clown-show need to stop.

Jan. 6, 2021, should not keep MAGAs up at night. Donald Trump stated he will pardon all convicted insurgent felons and promises to be a dictator for a day! History has taught us: Dictators do not go away in one day.

Sleep well, MAGAs.

Joe Villarreal

Edinburg

No compromise with SpaceX

The editorial of Jan. 27 urging “compromise” on the SpaceX land swap with Texas Parks and Wildlife is certainly thought-provoking — but is it superficial?

1) Yes, it sounds like a good deal when you compare 477 acres received for 43 acres of Boca Chica Park land, but it’s an entirely different type of land: beach versus thorn scrub, of apples versus oranges. The type of enjoyment and recreation are entirely different, aren’t they? Want to go surfing in the thorn scrub?

2) Let’s talk about government entities that are supposed to work for the public and are funded through taxes on me and others. So, when the local public is in outcry about the proposed land swap because this particular parcel of their tradition and culture is being transferred to a private company, yes, it is justified.

Public access to a beach area is denied, and its ecology is destroyed irrevocably by a private company, SpaceX.

The word “compromise” between SpaceX and the public for this proposed land swap is descriptive of “a compromise to a woman’s virtue.”

Diane Teter

Edinburg

