Meet Mr. Bibby at the 33rd Annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo

McALLEN — Standing calm amongst coiled rattlesnakes is Jackie Bibby as crowds gathered to see the deadly snakes Saturday and will today, Sunday, at the 33rd Annual Texas Hunter & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center.

Bibby, a 53-year veteran to snake handling, has been bitten by rattlesnakes 12 times and will be at the McAllen Convention Center for the final day of the expo talking to locals about the venomous snake that could by starring you in the eyes.

As the summer continues, Valley residents may encounter the deadly snakes while vacationing in outdoor areas or hunting.

“The people that come to these events generally get outdoors a lot, so they get the opportunity to let us tell them what to expect if they encounter one, what to do if they get bite. That is information they might not have otherwise,” Bibby said.

Bibby holds five Guinness World records. Bibby laid in a bath tub with 195 rattlesnakes for one of his records and has been featured by multiple publications throughout his career that date backs to 1969.

Bibby’s exhibits has taken him all over the country and Europe as well.

‘The Texas Snake Man’ has lost a leg due to a snake bite and has been bitten in the hand and stomach as well.

“We would love to have anybody come out and ask us questions, look to see what we are doing, come out and have some family fun,” Bibby said.

Today is the last day to check out the expo. The convention center will open at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. for attendees.