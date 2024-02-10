PSJA North senior Leroy Palacios primarily played safety during his senior season, but that didn’t stop him from leaving his imprint on the game in all three phases as a consistent contributor on both offense and special teams, too.

Palacios, The Monitor’s All-Area Utility Player of the Year, tallied 52 tackles, three for a loss and was a ballhawk in the Raiders’ secondary. He finished with five interceptions, two passes deflected and two fumble recoveries. He also added 370 all-purpose yards with 107 total yards and one touchdown on seven touches on offense, 101 punt return yards, 57 kickoff return yards and 105 yards on interception returns.

PSJA North’s Leroy Palacios, left, runs past Edinburg Vela’s defender Ethan Delgado, right, during a game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Friday, September 22, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

Palacios, a four-year letterman, even lined up at punter during PSJA North’s biggest regular season game of the year against Edinburg Vela.

“I’ve been doing this for four years, I know the atmosphere, so I just went out there and played ball,” Palacios said.

He finished his career with 11 interceptions and played a key role in PSJA North capturing back-to-back district championships in 2022 and 2023, and winning eight playoff games during his four years suiting up for the “Blackshirt Defense.”

