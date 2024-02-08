Destroyer. Gamewrecker. Playmaker. All three are fitting when describing PSJA North defensive end Danny Garcia’s game. The senior was a force to be reckoned with on the front line of the Raiders’ vaunted “Blackshirt Defense.”

Garcia ranked second on the team in total tackles with 107 and led the PSJA North defense with 22 tackles for loss and five sacks to earn The Monitor’s All-Area Defensive Player of the Year honors.

“I feel like I’ve accomplished something in my four years playing for PSJA North and it’s truly an honor. To have these opportunities that I never thought I would get is just a blessing,” Garcia said.

Garcia was devastating, playing off the left edge of the defensive line. He routinely shut down plays by himself, taking on and tossing blockers aside to blow up ball carriers in the backfield. He was quick and strong enough to use speed or power to get past blockers and create pressure on passing plays.

“It’s about leading and reacting, not really having to think about what’s happening — just go and tackle someone, get someone out of your way and have fun doing it,” he said.

Garcia’s play up front for PSJA North helped the Raiders to a 12-1 overall record and back-to-back District 15-5A DI championships.

Garcia is set to play college football at UTRGV after signing on Wednesday.