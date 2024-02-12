Below are Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 All-Area Football Teams and Superlatives featuring the top high school football players from Cameron and Willacy Counties.

The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 All-Area Football selections were voted on by sports staff at The Brownsville Herald, The Monitor and Valley Morning Star.

The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Football Teams featuring the players from Hidalgo and Starr Counties can be found here.

The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 All-Area Superlatives

Player of the Year: Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans

Offensive Player of the Year: Fabian Garcia, San Benito

Defensive Player of the Year: Jaime Martinez, Brownsville Veterans

Sub-5A Player of the Year: Aiden Olivas-Romo, Lyford

Lineman of the Year: Matthew Pinion, Brownsville Veterans

Co-Utility Players of the Year: Tristan Garcia, Port Isabel; Keyan Lopez, Rio Hondo

Tri-Newcomers of the Year: Noah Huerta, Harlingen High; Patrell Reddick, San Benito; Alvin Trevillion, Brownsville Veterans

Coach of the Year: JC Ramirez, Brownsville Veterans

The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 All-Area First Team

Quarterback: Robert Pineda, Los Fresnos

Running Back: Eddie Slovak, Brownsville Lopez; Adrian Sauceda, Brownsville Pace

Fullback: David Sanchez, Harlingen South

Wide Receiver: Adrian Chavez, Lyford; Gerry Gomez, Brownsville Veterans; Claudio Torres, Brownsville St. Joseph

Tight End: Nick Tovar, Brownsville Veterans

Offensive Line: Mehkhi Blue, Harlingen Marine Military Academy; Diego De La Cruz, Brownsville St. Joseph; Steven Martinez, Port Isabel; Isaac Ramirez, San Benito; Israel Yanez, Brownsville Veterans

Defensive Line: Karmyne Castilleja, San Benito; Christopher Gonzalez, Port Isabel; Gilbert Lerma, Harlingen South; Devon Robinson, San Benito

Linebacker: Max Fernandez, Brownsville Veterans; Christian Garza, San Benito; Edward Garza, Port Isabel; Sterling Tomlin, Harlingen High

Defensive Back: Lucas Cristiano, Brownsville St. Joseph; Andres Deur, Harlingen High; Brandon Hernandez, San Benito; Eroz Pineda, Brownsville Veterans

Athlete: Esiah Garcia, Santa Maria

Kicker: Leo Quezada, Rio Hondo

Punter: Miguel Ortiz, Los Fresnos

The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 All-Area Second Team

Quarterback: Storm Montoya, Brownsville Veterans

Running Back: Zion Dickerson, La Feria; Gael Palestina, Los Fresnos

Fullback: Miguel Ortiz, Los Fresnos

Wide Receiver: Isaias Gonzalez, Lyford; Julius Olmedo, Santa Rosa; Gabriel Rios, Brownsville Lopez

Tight End: Adam Cortez, San Benito

Offensive Line: Beau Burns, Lyford; Ezra Echaverria, Harlingen South; Anthony Johnson, Harlingen High; Aiden Rubalcaba, Lyford; Carlos Vasquez, San Benito

Defensive Line: Shea Garza, Harlingen High; Jacob Ortiz, Harlingen High; Leroy Perez, Rio Hondo; Tyson Tatum, Harlingen South

Linebacker: JJ Anaya, Santa Rosa; Christian Garcia, Brownsville Hanna; Matthew Jimenez, Raymondville; Derek Yanez, San Benito

Defensive Back: Felix Oxford, Harlingen High; Gael Perez, Brownsville Pace; Mickey Rodriguez, Brownsville Veterans; Joaquin Romero, Harlingen South

Athlete: Randy Morales, Harlingen High

Kicker: JJ Contreras, Los Fresnos

Punter: Uriel Gutierrez, Brownsville Rivera