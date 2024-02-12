Santa Maria's Esiah Garcia (top left), Los Fresnos' Robert Pineda (top middle), Lyford's Adrian Chavez (top right), Brownsville Veterans' Nick Tovar (bottom left), Brownsville Lopez's Eddie Slovak (bottom middle), and Brownsville St. Joseph's Claudio Torres (bottom right) lead The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star All-Area Football Teams.

Below are Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 All-Area Football Teams and Superlatives featuring the top high school football players from Cameron and Willacy Counties.

The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 All-Area Football selections were voted on by sports staff at The Brownsville Herald, The Monitor and Valley Morning Star.

The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Football Teams featuring the players from Hidalgo and Starr Counties can be found here.

The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 All-Area Superlatives

Player of the Year: Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans

Offensive Player of the Year: Fabian Garcia, San Benito

Defensive Player of the Year: Jaime Martinez, Brownsville Veterans

Sub-5A Player of the Year: Aiden Olivas-Romo, Lyford

Lineman of the Year: Matthew Pinion, Brownsville Veterans

Co-Utility Players of the Year: Tristan Garcia, Port Isabel; Keyan Lopez, Rio Hondo

Tri-Newcomers of the Year: Noah Huerta, Harlingen High; Patrell Reddick, San Benito; Alvin Trevillion, Brownsville Veterans

Coach of the Year: JC Ramirez, Brownsville Veterans

The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 All-Area First Team

Quarterback: Robert Pineda, Los Fresnos

Running Back: Eddie Slovak, Brownsville Lopez; Adrian Sauceda, Brownsville Pace

Fullback: David Sanchez, Harlingen South

Wide Receiver: Adrian Chavez, Lyford; Gerry Gomez, Brownsville Veterans; Claudio Torres, Brownsville St. Joseph

Tight End: Nick Tovar, Brownsville Veterans

Offensive Line: Mehkhi Blue, Harlingen Marine Military Academy; Diego De La Cruz, Brownsville St. Joseph; Steven Martinez, Port Isabel; Isaac Ramirez, San Benito; Israel Yanez, Brownsville Veterans

Defensive Line: Karmyne Castilleja, San Benito; Christopher Gonzalez, Port Isabel; Gilbert Lerma, Harlingen South; Devon Robinson, San Benito

Linebacker: Max Fernandez, Brownsville Veterans; Christian Garza, San Benito; Edward Garza, Port Isabel; Sterling Tomlin, Harlingen High

Defensive Back: Lucas Cristiano, Brownsville St. Joseph; Andres Deur, Harlingen High; Brandon Hernandez, San Benito; Eroz Pineda, Brownsville Veterans

Athlete: Esiah Garcia, Santa Maria

Kicker: Leo Quezada, Rio Hondo

Punter: Miguel Ortiz, Los Fresnos

The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 All-Area Second Team

Quarterback: Storm Montoya, Brownsville Veterans

Running Back: Zion Dickerson, La Feria; Gael Palestina, Los Fresnos

Fullback: Miguel Ortiz, Los Fresnos

Wide Receiver: Isaias Gonzalez, Lyford; Julius Olmedo, Santa Rosa; Gabriel Rios, Brownsville Lopez

Tight End: Adam Cortez, San Benito

Offensive Line: Beau Burns, Lyford; Ezra Echaverria, Harlingen South; Anthony Johnson, Harlingen High; Aiden Rubalcaba, Lyford; Carlos Vasquez, San Benito

Defensive Line: Shea Garza, Harlingen High; Jacob Ortiz, Harlingen High; Leroy Perez, Rio Hondo; Tyson Tatum, Harlingen South

Linebacker: JJ Anaya, Santa Rosa; Christian Garcia, Brownsville Hanna; Matthew Jimenez, Raymondville; Derek Yanez, San Benito

Defensive Back: Felix Oxford, Harlingen High; Gael Perez, Brownsville Pace; Mickey Rodriguez, Brownsville Veterans; Joaquin Romero, Harlingen South

Athlete: Randy Morales, Harlingen High

Kicker: JJ Contreras, Los Fresnos

Punter: Uriel Gutierrez, Brownsville Rivera

