Below are Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 All-Area Football Teams and Superlatives featuring the top high school football players from Cameron and Willacy Counties.
The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 All-Area Football selections were voted on by sports staff at The Brownsville Herald, The Monitor and Valley Morning Star.
The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Football Teams featuring the players from Hidalgo and Starr Counties can be found here.
The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 All-Area Superlatives
Player of the Year: Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans
Offensive Player of the Year: Fabian Garcia, San Benito
Defensive Player of the Year: Jaime Martinez, Brownsville Veterans
Sub-5A Player of the Year: Aiden Olivas-Romo, Lyford
Lineman of the Year: Matthew Pinion, Brownsville Veterans
Co-Utility Players of the Year: Tristan Garcia, Port Isabel; Keyan Lopez, Rio Hondo
Tri-Newcomers of the Year: Noah Huerta, Harlingen High; Patrell Reddick, San Benito; Alvin Trevillion, Brownsville Veterans
Coach of the Year: JC Ramirez, Brownsville Veterans
The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 All-Area First Team
Quarterback: Robert Pineda, Los Fresnos
Running Back: Eddie Slovak, Brownsville Lopez; Adrian Sauceda, Brownsville Pace
Fullback: David Sanchez, Harlingen South
Wide Receiver: Adrian Chavez, Lyford; Gerry Gomez, Brownsville Veterans; Claudio Torres, Brownsville St. Joseph
Tight End: Nick Tovar, Brownsville Veterans
Offensive Line: Mehkhi Blue, Harlingen Marine Military Academy; Diego De La Cruz, Brownsville St. Joseph; Steven Martinez, Port Isabel; Isaac Ramirez, San Benito; Israel Yanez, Brownsville Veterans
Defensive Line: Karmyne Castilleja, San Benito; Christopher Gonzalez, Port Isabel; Gilbert Lerma, Harlingen South; Devon Robinson, San Benito
Linebacker: Max Fernandez, Brownsville Veterans; Christian Garza, San Benito; Edward Garza, Port Isabel; Sterling Tomlin, Harlingen High
Defensive Back: Lucas Cristiano, Brownsville St. Joseph; Andres Deur, Harlingen High; Brandon Hernandez, San Benito; Eroz Pineda, Brownsville Veterans
Athlete: Esiah Garcia, Santa Maria
Kicker: Leo Quezada, Rio Hondo
Punter: Miguel Ortiz, Los Fresnos
The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 All-Area Second Team
Quarterback: Storm Montoya, Brownsville Veterans
Running Back: Zion Dickerson, La Feria; Gael Palestina, Los Fresnos
Fullback: Miguel Ortiz, Los Fresnos
Wide Receiver: Isaias Gonzalez, Lyford; Julius Olmedo, Santa Rosa; Gabriel Rios, Brownsville Lopez
Tight End: Adam Cortez, San Benito
Offensive Line: Beau Burns, Lyford; Ezra Echaverria, Harlingen South; Anthony Johnson, Harlingen High; Aiden Rubalcaba, Lyford; Carlos Vasquez, San Benito
Defensive Line: Shea Garza, Harlingen High; Jacob Ortiz, Harlingen High; Leroy Perez, Rio Hondo; Tyson Tatum, Harlingen South
Linebacker: JJ Anaya, Santa Rosa; Christian Garcia, Brownsville Hanna; Matthew Jimenez, Raymondville; Derek Yanez, San Benito
Defensive Back: Felix Oxford, Harlingen High; Gael Perez, Brownsville Pace; Mickey Rodriguez, Brownsville Veterans; Joaquin Romero, Harlingen South
Athlete: Randy Morales, Harlingen High
Kicker: JJ Contreras, Los Fresnos
Punter: Uriel Gutierrez, Brownsville Rivera