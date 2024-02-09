La Villa playmaker Brandon Felix led the Cardinals to three consecutive District 16-2A DI championship and now closes his career as a three-time all-area honoree.

Felix was named newcomer of the year following the 2021 season and has gone back-to-back as The Monitor’s All-Area Sub-5A Player of the Year following another season of doing it all for La Villa.

Felix started at quarterback, in the secondary and played on special teams, leading La Villa to a 9-3 overall record and 5-0 mark in district play. He threw for 1,587 yards and 23 touchdowns and also ran for 984 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Whenever the Cardinals needed to make something happen, Felix delivered. In the District 16-2A DI title game during the final week of the regular season, Felix torched rival Freer for 242 yards and three passing touchdowns, and another 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He went 7-for-9 passing and also led the Cardinals’ defense with 10 total tackles to bring La Villa a third straight district championship.

Felix finishes his Cardinals’ career with 3,236 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, 3,008 rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns.