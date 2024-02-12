Below is the RGVSports.com 2023 All-Valley Football Team featuring the top high school football players from across the Rio Grande Valley from the 2023 season. The RGVSports.com All-Valley Football selections were voted on by sports staff at The Brownsville Herald, The Monitor and Valley Morning Star.

The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Football Teams will be published at 11 a.m. at RGVSports.com. The Monitor’s All-Area Teams are made up of players from Hidalgo and Starr County.

The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star 2023 All-Area Football Teams will be published at 1 p.m. The Brownsville Herald and Valley Morning Star’s All-Area Teams are made up of players from Cameron and Willacy County.

The RGVSports.com 2023 All-Valley Football Team

Quarterback: Braden Luedeker, Mission Veterans

Running Back: Fabian Garcia, San Benito; Eli Rodriguez, Weslaco High

Fullback: Isaac Lozano, Roma

Wide Receiver: Leo Espinoza, Sharyland Pioneer; Xavier Rodriguez, Donna High; Ryan Vallejo, PSJA High

Tight End: Julius Arredondo, PSJA North

Offensive Line: Diego De La Cruz, Brownsville St. Joseph; Matthew Pinion, Brownsville Veterans; Adaen Sanchez, PSJA North; Joe Derek Vecchio, PSJA North; Diego Zavala, Weslaco High

Defensive Line: Danny Garcia, PSJA North; Matthew Garza, Weslaco High; Gilbert Lerma, Harlingen South; Devon Robinson, San Benito

Linebacker: Michael Gonzales, PSJA North; Jaime Martinez, Brownsville Veterans; Sterling Tomlin, Harlingen High; Aiden Uribe, Mission Veterans

Defensive Back: Brandon Hernandez, San Benito; Nick Gonzalez, Edinburg High; Leroy Palacios, PSJA North; Andrew Rivera, Sharyland Pioneer

Athlete: Keyan Lopez, Rio Hondo; Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans

Kicker: Omar Garcia, PSJA Memorial

Punter: Miguel Ortiz, Los Fresnos

Returner: Jayreed Amaya, Edcouch-Elsa