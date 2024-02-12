Harlingen South's Gilbert Lerma (top left), Roma's Isaac Lozano (top middle), San Benito's Devon Robinson, Sharyland Pioneer's Leo Espinoza (bottom left), Harlingen High's Sterling Tomlin (bottom middle) and PSJA North's Michael Gonzales are members of the RGVSports.com 2023 All-Valley Football Team.

Below is the RGVSports.com 2023 All-Valley Football Team featuring the top high school football players from across the Rio Grande Valley from the 2023 season. The RGVSports.com All-Valley Football selections were voted on by sports staff at The Brownsville Herald, The Monitor and Valley Morning Star.

The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Football Teams will be published at 11 a.m. at RGVSports.com. The Monitor’s All-Area Teams are made up of players from Hidalgo and Starr County.

The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star 2023 All-Area Football Teams will be published at 1 p.m. The Brownsville Herald and Valley Morning Star’s All-Area Teams are made up of players from Cameron and Willacy County.

The RGVSports.com 2023 All-Valley Football Team

Quarterback: Braden Luedeker, Mission Veterans

Running Back: Fabian Garcia, San Benito; Eli Rodriguez, Weslaco High

Fullback: Isaac Lozano, Roma

Wide Receiver: Leo Espinoza, Sharyland Pioneer; Xavier Rodriguez, Donna High; Ryan Vallejo, PSJA High

Tight End: Julius Arredondo, PSJA North

Offensive Line: Diego De La Cruz, Brownsville St. Joseph; Matthew Pinion, Brownsville Veterans; Adaen Sanchez, PSJA North; Joe Derek Vecchio, PSJA North; Diego Zavala, Weslaco High

Defensive Line: Danny Garcia, PSJA North; Matthew Garza, Weslaco High; Gilbert Lerma, Harlingen South; Devon Robinson, San Benito

Linebacker: Michael Gonzales, PSJA North; Jaime Martinez, Brownsville Veterans; Sterling Tomlin, Harlingen High; Aiden Uribe, Mission Veterans

Defensive Back: Brandon Hernandez, San Benito; Nick Gonzalez, Edinburg High; Leroy Palacios, PSJA North; Andrew Rivera, Sharyland Pioneer

Athlete: Keyan Lopez, Rio Hondo; Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans

Kicker: Omar Garcia, PSJA Memorial

Punter: Miguel Ortiz, Los Fresnos

Returner: Jayreed Amaya, Edcouch-Elsa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR