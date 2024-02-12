Below is the RGVSports.com 2023 All-Valley Football Team featuring the top high school football players from across the Rio Grande Valley from the 2023 season. The RGVSports.com All-Valley Football selections were voted on by sports staff at The Brownsville Herald, The Monitor and Valley Morning Star.
The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Football Teams will be published at 11 a.m. at RGVSports.com. The Monitor’s All-Area Teams are made up of players from Hidalgo and Starr County.
The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star 2023 All-Area Football Teams will be published at 1 p.m. The Brownsville Herald and Valley Morning Star’s All-Area Teams are made up of players from Cameron and Willacy County.
The RGVSports.com 2023 All-Valley Football Team
Quarterback: Braden Luedeker, Mission Veterans
Running Back: Fabian Garcia, San Benito; Eli Rodriguez, Weslaco High
Fullback: Isaac Lozano, Roma
Wide Receiver: Leo Espinoza, Sharyland Pioneer; Xavier Rodriguez, Donna High; Ryan Vallejo, PSJA High
Tight End: Julius Arredondo, PSJA North
Offensive Line: Diego De La Cruz, Brownsville St. Joseph; Matthew Pinion, Brownsville Veterans; Adaen Sanchez, PSJA North; Joe Derek Vecchio, PSJA North; Diego Zavala, Weslaco High
Defensive Line: Danny Garcia, PSJA North; Matthew Garza, Weslaco High; Gilbert Lerma, Harlingen South; Devon Robinson, San Benito
Linebacker: Michael Gonzales, PSJA North; Jaime Martinez, Brownsville Veterans; Sterling Tomlin, Harlingen High; Aiden Uribe, Mission Veterans
Defensive Back: Brandon Hernandez, San Benito; Nick Gonzalez, Edinburg High; Leroy Palacios, PSJA North; Andrew Rivera, Sharyland Pioneer
Athlete: Keyan Lopez, Rio Hondo; Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans
Kicker: Omar Garcia, PSJA Memorial
Punter: Miguel Ortiz, Los Fresnos
Returner: Jayreed Amaya, Edcouch-Elsa