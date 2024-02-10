PSJA North’s offensive success relied on the line to set the tone of the game with a fast, ferocious and physical style of play that allowed the Raiders’ playmakers to run wild.

Senior center Joe Derek Vecchio, The Monitor’s 2023 Football All-Area Lineman of the Year, was right in the middle of it as the leader on the offensive line for the Raiders.

“I’m just really grateful for it. I remember being a little kid watching the Raiders. I couldn’t wait to be a part of it and play for this community,” he said.

Vecchio ranked second on the team with 81 pancake blocks and utilized quick feet and strong hands to demolish opposing defenders in the trenches or reach linebackers on the second level of the defense. He started all four years for the Raiders and totaled 65 pancake blocks as a junior in 2022.

PSJA North recorded 4,397 rushing yards in 13 games with Vecchio and company paving the way to a 12-1 overall record and second consecutive District 15-5A DI championship.

Vecchio, who signed to play college football at UTRGV earlier this week, was also voted District 15-5A DI’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.