Photo Gallery: McHi cheerleader with Down Syndrome shines on and off the court

By Delcia Lopez - October 21, 2023

Addison Bortnick, 16, is a McAllen High School cheerleader, influencer, entrepreneur and model, who has Down Syndrome. Addison cheers during a volleyball game at the McAllen High school gymnasium Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

Addison Bortnick greets patrons at Kumori Sushi on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

Addison Bortnick gets ready to cheer at a volleyball game at the McAllen High school gymnasium Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

Addison Bortnick,16, during cheer practice at McAllen High school Thursday, October 05, 2023. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

Addison Bortnick directs patrons to their table at Kumori Sushi on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

Addison Bortnick and the rest of her cheer squad at cheer practice at McAllen High school Thursday, October 05, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

Addison Bortnick leads a cheer during a volleyball game at the McAllen High school gymnasium Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

Addison Bortnick during cheer practice at McAllen High school Thursday, October 05, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

Addison Bortnick,left, and the cheer squad before the start of a volleyball game at McAllen High school Thursday, October 05, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

Addison Bortnick signals a table for two while at work at Kumori Sushi on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])