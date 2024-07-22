Brownsville animal shelter slashes adoption fees through July

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There’s still time to take advantage of free or discounted pet adoptions at the Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center (BARCC).

Through the month of July, there is no cost to adopt a dog from the shelter, and cats can be adopted for $20 each. It’s being made possible by assistance from the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national summer “Empty the Shelters” pet-adoption event.

According to BARCC, the event is aimed at finding more “loving homes for deserving pets.”

Arturo Rodriguez, the city’s public health director, said “adopting a pet not only saves a life but also enriches your own.”

“Each adoption creates a ripple effect, giving more animals the chance to find loving homes and reminding us all of the importance of compassion and responsibility,” he said.

Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the United States, having helped more than 253,000 pets find homes in this country and Canada since 2016.

Antonio Caldwell, BARCC deputy director of Health, Wellness and Animal Services, said adoptions are crucial because they reduce the burden on overcrowded shelters while saving lives animals’ lives and getting them into homes where they’re cared for properly.

“Adopting a pet not only gives an animal a second chance at a happy life, but also enriches the lives of the adopters, fostering a bond that bring joy, companionship and emotional support,” he said.

Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said many shelters around the nation are struggling with a variety of challenges, including having to evacuate pets because of wildfires, tornadoes and even loss of air conditioning during extreme heat.

“Others are overcrowded and having to euthanize highly adoptable pets to make space — a tragic situation,” she said.

Empty the Shelters is an opportunity for people to “make a real difference in their community through adoption,” Bissell said.

“Every single adoption saves a life and creates space to save another,” she said. “Please adopt and give a pet a chance it might not otherwise have.”

For people who aren’t in a position to adopt, fostering pets is another way to save animals’ lives when shelters are full, she said.

“Deserving pets across the country are counting on all of us,” Bissell said.

BARCC is located at 416 FM 511 in Olmito. It’s open 1-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed Sunday. Call (956) 544-7351 for more information.