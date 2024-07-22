Brownsville ISD to host border health initiative

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Brownsville Independent School District will host Operation Border Health Preparedness this week at Rivera Early College High School, 6955 FM 802.

In partnership with the Department of State Health Services, BISD annually hosts Operation Border Health Preparedness, formerly known as Operation Lone Star, an exercise to help the community get ready for disasters. This year’s event will again offer medical services at no cost to the community.

The initiative is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

No-cost services include general physician services, immunizations for children and adults, diabetic screenings, hearing screenings, vision screenings, blood pressure screenings, sports physicals, dental services, and vision exams for prescription glasses for adults and children.