McALLEN — McHi had Sharyland High on the ropes Saturday afternoon at McAllen High School, but the Rattlers came out swinging in fifth set to capture a district title and keep their long win streak intact.
The Rattlers defeated the Bulldogs 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 14-25, 15-10 in the thrilling District 31-5A meeting.
Sharyland’s Renata Cantu (18) hits against McAllen High’s Isabella Rivera (13) during a game at McAllen High School gymnasium Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland’s Kenisha Martinez (8) hits against McAllen High’s Isabella Rivera (13) and Yaneli Rocha (4) during a game at McAllen High School gymnasium Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland’s Kenisha Martinez (8) at the net against McAllen High’s Gabriela Estringel (16) during a game at McAllen High School gymnasium Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland’s Ashlyn Garcia (10) at the net against McAllen High’s Karley Cantu (15) during a game at McAllen High School gymnasium Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland’s Renata Cantu (18) hits against McAllen High’s Karley Cantu (15) during a game at McAllen High School gymnasium Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland’s Kenisha Martinez (8) hits against McAllen High’s Karley Cantu (15) during a game at McAllen High School gymnasium Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
