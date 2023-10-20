McAllen High School cheerleader with Down syndrome shines on and off the court

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Addison Bortnick, a McAllen High School junior with Down syndrome, is a prime example of what it means to be a “girl boss” with no limits.

At just 16 years old, she juggles being a cheerleader, a fashion model, a Kumori Sushi employee, an entrepreneur and an advocate for people with disabilities all while carrying a motto of “Don’t Limit Me.”

Describing hers as a happy, caring, kind and outgoing person, Bortnick’s mom, Rebecca said Addison has been the light in her family’s life since the day they adopted her at 3 years old.

“She truly inspires us each day and shows us what’s important in life, which is the little things,” Rebecca said. “The laughter, the time together, family and just all the love and abundance with that.”

With one of her main goals in life to be a world changer, her role models consist of her mom, Taylor Swift and Megan Bomgaars.

Bomgaars is a public speaker and star of the docu-reality A&E series “Born This Way,” a show detailing the lives of young adults with Down syndrome. With Addison following Bomgaars from a young age, she is now an advocate for people with disabilities and raises awareness through public speaking and social media.

She said she hopes to inspire others to look at people for their beautiful hearts, talents and abilities and spreads that positivity whenever she goes.

“Ever since Addison was a little girl, she has been fierce and strong and she has a lot of big dreams,” Rebecca said.

From cheering on the McAllen High Bulldogs as a junior varsity cheerleader, being a hostess at Kumori Sushi to being an entrepreneur of Delightful Spaces, an organizing and design business, Addison somehow finds time to be a model in the Debi Lou Modeling Academy.

Recently, in September, Addison took a huge step in her modeling career by attending New York Fashion Week, a milestone most models dream about.

Addison said she felt proud of herself for the achievement and hopes to inspire others to chase their dreams.

“One of the best things in the world is watching our children pursue their passions,” Rebbeca said. “The way Addison lights up when she’s doing what she loves, makes my heart just burst with joy and gratitude.”

With October being National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, Addison said, “People with Down syndrome are people first. No matter who you are.”

“Disability or no disability, we all want the same thing in life. To be valued, respected, loved and to live the life of your dreams. Always believe in yourself and believe in others,” she said.

Having done so much in her life, Addison is just like any other high school teenager, recently attending her first homecoming.

“I loved going to homecoming,” she said. “I felt like a princess.”

Her favorite part of the event was dancing and giggling with her homecoming date her friend Sammy, another McAllen ISD student with Down syndrome.

“He just really made her feel so special and so loved,” her mother said. “And I think for all of us, you know, just that love and respect from another person is just such a beautiful thing.”

To follow Addison’s journey, follow her social media on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook by searching up her full name.

“We’ll continue advocating and showing our world how truly amazing people with Down syndrome are because they are worthy of the same love, respect and experiences as everyone else,” Rebecca said.