Texas Rangers investigating Cameron County inmate’s death

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a Cameron County inmate early Saturday morning, local authorities said via social media.

On Saturday, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that an inmate at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center who still remains unidentified died in “the early morning hours of Saturday.”

They were found “unresponsive” in their “assigned single cell” by jail authorities. A justice of the peace pronounced the inmate dead and ordered an autopsy, according to the county, which noted that the Texas Rangers would investigate the death “with the assistance” of the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigations division.

The sheriff’s office also said the inmate’s next of kin was notified.