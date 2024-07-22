McAllen proposes cap on pets following ‘high-profile’ hoarding cases

The city of McAllen is proposing to limit the number of cats and dogs that can be housed in a single residence.

In a July 17 memorandum, City Attorney Isaac Tawil wrote that the proposal follows a rash of major hoarding cases and that the proposal is out of concern for public health and welfare.

The proposal would establish a cap of four adult cats or dogs, or a combination thereof, and would require a permit for individuals seeking to harbor animals in excess of that cap.

“The proposed ordinance establishes a cap of four (4) adult cats or dogs, or combination thereof, at any single residence,” Tawil wrote. “An individual wishing to have more than four adult animals at a residence, or more than one litter of puppies or kittens at any given time, may apply for an Excess Animal Permit.”

Tawil said the the director of Health and Code Compliance may inspect a residence and issue a permit “if deemed appropriate based on the following non-exhaustive list of criteria: sufficient space, adequate food, water and shelter, sanitary conditions, noise level, and current vaccinations.”

The director would set the application fee to cover administrative costs.

“An Excess Animal Permit shall last for one year unless revoked for good cause,” Tawil wrote. “A revocation or denial may be appealed, in writing, to the City Manager.”

There have been several high-profile hoarding cases in McAllen and Hidalgo County since April that have resulted in the recovery of nearly 300 animals, mostly dogs.

On March 31, police arrested 56-year-old Cindy Ann Wells and 54-year-old Leticia Sanders after rescuing 93 dogs and one cat from their home.

They are facing 94 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Days later, on April 4, police arrested 63-year-old Jose Antonio Moli after officials found 68 animals in his home, including a macaw and turtle.

He is facing 68 misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty.

Then, on June 21, an 85-year-old woman in rural Monte Alto was mauled to death by two of her 21 dogs after she went outside to feed them. All of those dogs were euthanized.

The last case was days after the fatal mauling.

On June 25, Palm Valley Animal Society took in 45 dogs from a woman who was living on an abandoned property, which she powered from her neighbor with an extension cord.

That woman had good intentions and all the animals were spayed and neutered, but she became overwhelmed.

She gave up the animals to avoid criminal charges.

The McAllen City Commission is set to discuss the proposal Monday afternoon.