Brownsville Veterans’ Martinez is the Star/Herald DPOY

Defensive Player of the Year: LB Jaime Martinez, Brownsville Veterans

The Brownsville Veterans Memorial senior middle linebacker imposed his will on opposing offenses all season.

The thick-necked Martinez was never shy from plugging a gap this season and finished with an outstanding 171 tackles, 11 for a loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception in the area championship against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.

Martinez put on a master class against CCVM. The Martinez-led defense held one of the best vertical offenses in the region with one of the better running backs in the Coast Bend to only seven points.

Martinez followed that performance by helping stifle one of the most — if not the most — physical team in the region, PSJA North. And then against Corpus Christi Miller, the senior linebacker was crucial in the fourth quarter to help lead a miraculous comeback to win the Region IV-5A DI title at Sams Memorial Stadium.

The Brownsville Veterans standout was immense on first and second down late in the fourth quarter, forcing C.C. Miller into long conversions on third down, and the Chargers capitalized off of it.

The senior linebacker also picked up some snaps on offense, scoring two touchdowns.

Martinez has been awarded multiple all-state honors, most recently being named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Super Elite Team in Class 5A.