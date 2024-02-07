San Benito running back Fabian Garcia has caused nightmares for opposing coaches since stepping into the starting role as a sophomore.

His senior year was no different, as he ran around, through and over defenders on his way to the end zone.

The Greyhounds’ do-it-all athlete finished the year with 2,113 total yards and 26 total touchdowns, leading San Benito to a 10-2 season and an appearance in the second round of the postseason. Garcia is The Brownsville Herald and Valley Morning Star’s All-Metro/All-Star Football Offensive Player of the Year.

The San Benito bell cow picked up right where he left off to start his senior year, setting the tone for the campaign with a 191-rushing yard, two-touchdown performance during the team’s season opener.

Garcia ended the year with 203 carries for 1,761 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 8.6 yards per carry.

He didn’t just do damage on the ground, however, spending some games at receiver instead of his typical running back spot. Garcia thrived out wide just as he did in the backfield, hauling in 15 catches for 352 yards and five touchdowns, including a four-catch, 96-yard performance against Brownsville Pace in Week 2.

The San Benito superstar put on a show during his final high school contest, carrying the ball 37 times for 249 yards and four touchdowns during a heartbreaking loss to Laredo United in the Class 6A DI area round.

Garcia finishes his three-year career with 594 carries for 5,193 yards and 61 touchdowns, adding 22 catches for 455 yards and six scores.