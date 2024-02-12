Another week of the 2024 track and field season has come and gone, with several meets taking place across the Rio Grande Valley.

Check out some of the top performers in the area from this weekend’s action. For a look at the full results from this week’s meets, click here.

JAYREED AMAYA, Sr., EDCOUCH-ELSA: The Yellow Jackets multi-sport athlete continued his strong start to his 2024 track season, capturing his second straight gold medal in the long jump during the Yellow Jacket Relays. Though early, Amaya’s PR of 20 feet, 7 inches, currently ranks eight in the region and 14th in Class 5A.

SAMARA RODRIGUEZ, Sr., BROWNSVILLE RIVERA: The Raiders speedster followed up a pair of golds during her first meet of the year with a triple crown during the Yellow Jacket Relays, coming in first during the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash. Her time of 59.67 seconds in the 400-meter dash set a new personal best, while also marking the first time in her career breaking the sub-1 minute mark.

REBECCA DAVILA, Sr., EDCOUCH-ELSA: Davila is off to a strong start to her senior year, sweeping the distance events for a second straight week, winning gold in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs during the Yellow Jacket Relays. The senior distance runner enters the week with the No. 4 best mark in the region in both events and top 10 in Class 5A in both events according to Athletic.net.

KRISTOPHER PEREZ, Jr., EDINBURG VELA: Perez remained perfect to start his junior campaign, sweeping the throwing events for a second straight meet. The junior thrower set a personal best mark of 56-00.5 during the shot put, while coming within one feet of his PR in the discus throw with a mark of 153-00. His mark during the shot put currently ranks first in Class 5A, while his discus mark ranks second.

ANTHONY MORALES, So., LA FERIA: Morales made serious noise as a freshman, qualifying for the Class 4A state meet during his first season. He opened his sophomore campaign with a dominant showing during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays, earning a pair of podium finishes in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Morales clocked in at 9:51.25 during the 3,200-meter run to cruise to the gold, adding a silver medal during the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:33.27.

MOLLY BLACKWELL, Jr., McALLEN HIGH: Blackwell hit the 10 feet mark during the pole vault for a second straight meet, this time setting a personal best with a vault of 10-06 during the ECISD Cat Relays. The junior vaulter only hit the mark three times last year. Blackwell has looked on a mission to make it past the area meet this season after seeing her season end in the area meet last year.

DAVID ZUNIGA, Jr. SHARYLAND PIONEER: Zuniga spent his previous two seasons competing in Virigina after his family moved from the RGV. He’s quickly established himself as one of the top distance runners in the area since returning to the Valley, making a regional meet appearance during cross country season. He seems to have carried that momentum into track season, opening the year with a pair of podium finishes during the ECISD Cat Relays. Zuniga took the top spot in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:36.29, adding a second-place finish in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:53.89.

EVELYN ELLIS, Jr., LOS FRESNOS: It was an impressive day for Ellis during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays, sweeping the jumping events. Ellis jumped her way to gold during the long jump with a mark of 16-05. She followed it up with a personal best mark of 35-03.5 during the triple jump to complete the sweep of the event. She now has four combined podium finishes in the events, capturing a pair of golds in the long jump and a silver and gold in the triple jump.

NOAH HUERTA, So., HARLINGEN HIGH: Huerta captured his first gold medals of his young track career during the Donna Earl Scott Relays, sweeping the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. The sophomore hurdler improved on a pair of fifth place finishes a week ago. Huerta clocked in at 16.92 seconds for the win in the 110-meter hurdles, following it up with a time of 42.57 for gold in the 300-meter hurdles.

ELLE HILL, Fr., SHARYLAND PIONEER: Hill displayed her potential during her first track meet a week ago, capturing the gold in the triple jump during the PSJA North Winter Relays. She looked even more dominant during the Donna Earl Scott Relays, recording her second straight victory in the triple jump, while adding a gold in the 100-meter hurdles and bronze in the 300-meter hurdles. Hill’s standout performance played a key role in the Diamondbacks team championship during the meet.

