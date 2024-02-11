Brownsville Vets’ Ramirez earns COTY honors in first season

Coach of the Year: JC Ramirez, Brownsville Veterans

It was a crazy first season as a head coach for Brownsville Veterans Memorial’s JC Ramirez, and an extremely memorable one.

Even though it was his first year, he made it look like it was his 10th as he guided Brownsville Veterans to a 12-3 season in which the Chargers captured a district, area and regional titles in Class 5A DI.

Like his players, Ramirez was extremely humble during the run and about the team’s success, always thankful for his staff and the Brownsville community that helped power the Chargers to Rio Grande Valley history.

Ramirez made sure the school’s newly developed brand of physical football continued when he was hired.

It did, and with a defense that flew to the ball and an offense that wore down opponents to win 12 games.

“My job was to take that and use that to my advantage, being a first-year head coach,” Ramirez said. “I wasn’t going to come and change a lot of stuff. I think I was the perfect hire because I was already here, so we hit the ground running.”

Ramirez expected that his team would do well with key players returning.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work (of) our kids and staff, as well as the results we were able to get,” Ramirez said.