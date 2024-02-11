Brownsville Vets’ Ramirez earns COTY honors in first season

By
Edward Severn
-
Brownsville Veterans head coach JC Ramirez speaks to his team after beating McHi Friday night in a Class 5A bi-district meeting at Sams Stadium. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

Coach of the Year: JC Ramirez, Brownsville Veterans

It was a crazy first season as a head coach for Brownsville Veterans Memorial’s JC Ramirez, and an extremely memorable one.

Even though it was his first year, he made it look like it was his 10th as he guided Brownsville Veterans to a 12-3 season in which the Chargers captured a district, area and regional titles in Class 5A DI.

Brownsville Veterans head football coach J.C. Ramirez receives hugs as they celebrate their victory against PSJA North in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Like his players, Ramirez was extremely humble during the run and about the team’s success, always thankful for his staff and the Brownsville community that helped power the Chargers to Rio Grande Valley history.

Ramirez made sure the school’s newly developed brand of physical football continued when he was hired.

Brownsville Veterans head football coach J.C. Ramirez gives direction on the sidelines in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

It did, and with a defense that flew to the ball and an offense that wore down opponents to win 12 games.

“My job was to take that and use that to my advantage, being a first-year head coach,” Ramirez said. “I wasn’t going to come and change a lot of stuff. I think I was the perfect hire because I was already here, so we hit the ground running.”

Brownsville Veterans head football coach J.C. Ramirez walks out onto the field in celebration at the end of a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game as they defeated PSJA North 45-28 at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Ramirez expected that his team would do well with key players returning.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work (of) our kids and staff, as well as the results we were able to get,” Ramirez said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR