Photo Gallery: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church gives Christmas presents to children

By Joel Martinez - December 25, 2023

Isaiah Ruiz, 2, reacts to a toy he claimed during a Christmas toy give away at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Yulexi Lopez, 2, carries away her toy during a Christmas toy give away at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Erik]c Mendoza, 7, looks over a set of toys before he picks one during Christmas toy give away at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Toys are displayed on a table waiting to be distributed during a Christmas toy give away at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Anna Nigrete, 7, enjoys her time play with the toy she received during a Christmas toy give away at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Grace Young, 3, looks over a toy she picked out during a Christmas toy give away at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Toys are displayed outside of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church during a Christmas toy give away Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

A stuffed toy animal is given out as a gift in a neighborhood during a Christmas toy gives away in a neighborhood Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Kenya Palacios, 8, reacts with a smile as toys were given out to children in her neighborhood during a Christmas toy give away Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Zion Lopez, 9, looks over his toy as they were given out in his neighborhood as gifts during a Christmas toy give away Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Guillermo Galvan gives out Christmas toys in a neighborhood Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Volunteers organized toys during a Christmas toy give away at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Children play with Christmas toys that were give away at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Zakai Lopez, 4, center, reacts to a box of toys as they were given out during a Christmas toy give away in the neighborhood Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])