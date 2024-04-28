Home Media Photo Galley: South Texas Comic Con MediaPhoto Photo Galley: South Texas Comic Con By Joel Martinez - April 28, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Scenes from South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Celebrity guest Kevin Grevioux, Screenwriter, director, comic book writer, and actor, walks through the crowd at South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Scenes from South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Scenes from South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Movie actor Danny Trejo speaks during a question and answer session at South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Scenes from South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Scenes from South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A young attendee rests at South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Scenes from South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Scenes from South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Scenes from South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Replica light sabers from the Star Wars movie franchise at displayed at South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees wait in line to meet with celebrity guests at South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A cut out of Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson advertises a product at South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Scenes from South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Scenes from South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Scenes from South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Scenes from South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Scenes from South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Tom Kenny, voice of the cartoon character Sponge Bob Square Pants, poses with attendees at South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Scenes from South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees gather for a question and answer session at South Texas Comic Con at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected] Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Sharyland High defeats crosstown Sharyland Pioneer 14-5 Photo Gallery: Lobos sweep Bulldogs bi-district 11-1 Photo Gallery: La Joya High wins first of three series playoff game with Los Fresnos 10-0