Photo Gallery: La Joya High wins first of three series playoff game with Los Fresnos 10-0 By Joel Martinez - April 25, 2024 La Joya High's Jenessa Corthinas (11), center, and other teammates gather near home plate to greet Anayali Alaniz after she hit a home run against Los Fresnos in a Bi-District Champion Series game one at La Joya ISD Baseball & Softball Complex on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High's Arlette Hernandez (34) pitches against Los Fresnos in a Bi-District Champion Series game one at La Joya ISD Baseball & Softball Complex on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High's Jordan Reyes (16) watches her hit go over the fence for a home run against Los Fresnos in a Bi-District Champion Series game one at La Joya ISD Baseball & Softball Complex on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High's Jenessa Cortinas (11) celebrates on second base after her double against Los Fresnos in a Bi-District Champion Series game one at La Joya ISD Baseball & Softball Complex on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High's Arlette Hernandez (34) hits against Los Fresnos in a Bi-District Champion Series game one at La Joya ISD Baseball & Softball Complex on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Los Fresnos' Hailee Ochoa (4) pitches in a Bi-District Champion Series game one against La Joya High at La Joya ISD Baseball & Softball Complex on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High's Aleydis Cantu (17) reaches out for a hit in the outfield by Los Fresnos in a Bi-District Champion Series game one at La Joya ISD Baseball & Softball Complex on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High's Jordan Reyes (16) smiles as she prepares to celebrate at home plate after her home run against Los Fresnos in a Bi-District Champion Series game one at La Joya ISD Baseball & Softball Complex on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High's Arlette Hernandez (34) pitches against Los Fresnos in a Bi-District Champion Series game one at La Joya ISD Baseball & Softball Complex on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Los Fresnos' Kim Peres (13) hits aginst La Joya High in a Bi-District Champion Series game one at La Joya ISD Baseball & Softball Complex on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])