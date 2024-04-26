Home RGVSports Baseball Photo Gallery: Sharyland High defeats crosstown Sharyland Pioneer 14-5 RGVSportsBaseballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Sharyland High defeats crosstown Sharyland Pioneer 14-5 By Joel Martinez - April 26, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Sharyland High’s Fabi Salinas (23) pitches against Sharyland Pioneer in a District 31-5A game at Sharyland Pioneer High School on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Santi Balderas (1) hits against Sharyland Pioneer in a District 31-5A game at Sharyland Pioneer High School on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Homer Garcia (8) celebrates his hit against Sharyland Pioneer in a District 31-5A game at Sharyland Pioneer High School on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Santi Balderas (1) jump safely back to first in a District 31-5A game.against Sharyland Pioneer at Sharyland Pioneer High School on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s David Cavazos (1) fields a hit in the outfield in a District 31-5A game against Sharyland High at Sharyland Pioneer High School on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Rene Vela (8) pitches against Sharyland High in a District 31-5A game at Sharyland Pioneer High School on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Santiago Soto (16) celebrates after reaching third base during a play against Sharyland Pioneer in a District 31-5A game at Sharyland Pioneer High School on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Tigers walk it off to force Game 3; Playoff roundup Photo Gallery: Lobos sweep Bulldogs bi-district 11-1 UTRGV football to host walk-on tryouts in August