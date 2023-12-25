South Texas Health System welcomes five Christmas Day newborns

Only have a minute? Listen instead

South Texas Health System welcomed the first baby born on Christmas at the hospital into the world at 7:10 a.m.

In a news release, STHS said Allison Marie Treviño weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces. She was the first of five babies delivered on Christmas Day at STHS’s McAllen and Edinburg locations.

“The baby was a Christmas surprise for the parents, Paola Sandoval and Alejandro Treviño, with Allison arriving ahead of her January 4 expected delivery date after 37 weeks of pregnancy for mom,” the release stated.

Staff members were overjoyed at spending Christmas Day with the newborn and her family.

“The staff at The Maternity Center at STHS Edinburg have gone the extra mile to make the day extra special for them with special holiday-themed gifts, including a Baby’s First Christmas onesie,” the release stated.