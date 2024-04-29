Home RGVSports Baseball Photo Gallery: UTRGV plays Stephen F. Austin in series game RGVSportsBaseballMediaPhotoUTRGV Vaqueros Photo Gallery: UTRGV plays Stephen F. Austin in series game By Joel Martinez - April 29, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s CJ Valdez (13) hits against Stephen F. Austin in a WAC series game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Francisco Hernandez (26) throws back to first as he pitches against Stephen F. Austin in a WAC series game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s CJ Valdez (13) reaches out for the throw at second base in a WAC series game against Stephen F. Austin at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Kade York (2) gestures while rounding third base after hit a home run against Stephen F. Austin in a WAC series game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Francisco Hernandez (23) pitches against Stephen F. Austin in a WAC series game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Francisco Hernandez (26) pitches against Stephen F. Austin in a WAC series game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Martin Vazquez (32) keeps his eye on the ball after hitting a home run against Stephen F. Austin in a WAC series game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Francisco Hernandez (26) watches his pitch in a WAC series game against Stephen F. Austin at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Damian Rodriguez (1) hits against Stephen F. Austin in a WAC series game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Francisco Hernandez (26) pitches against Stephen F. Austin in a WAC series game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Easton Moomau (23) hits against Stephen F. Austin in a WAC series game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Francisco Hernandez (26) pitches against Stephen F. Austin in a WAC series game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees watch the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley against Stephen F. Austin in a WAC series game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Francisco Hernandez (26) pitches against Stephen F. Austin in a WAC series game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Martin Vazquez (32) is congratulated near home plate after hitting a home run against Stephen F. Austin in a WAC series game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Galley: South Texas Comic Con UTRGV baseball blows out SFA to win series Vaqueros hit six home runs in win over Stephen F. Austin