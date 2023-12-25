Rector Jorge Gomez carries the baby to the Nativity of Jesus as worshipers celebrate Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Auxiliary Bishop of Brownsville, Mario Aviles, uses the thurible to cense the alter as worshipers celebrate Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Worshipers listen to a sermon as celebrate Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Auxiliary Bishop of Brownsville, Mario Aviles, gives a sermon as worshipers celebrate Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Mariachi performs as worshipers celebrate Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
The Nativity of Jesus at Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Auxiliary Bishop of Brownsville, Mario Aviles, celebrates the Eucharist at Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Worshipers enter the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle before Midnight Mass on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
The Nativity of Jesus at Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A crucifer carries the cross as worshipers celebrate Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR