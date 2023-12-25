Home Media Photo Gallery: Midnight Mass held at Basilica of Our Lady of San... MediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Midnight Mass held at Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine By Joel Martinez - December 25, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Rector Jorge Gomez carries the baby to the Nativity of Jesus as worshipers celebrate Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Auxiliary Bishop of Brownsville, Mario Aviles, uses the thurible to cense the alter as worshipers celebrate Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Worshipers listen to a sermon as celebrate Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Auxiliary Bishop of Brownsville, Mario Aviles, gives a sermon as worshipers celebrate Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Mariachi performs as worshipers celebrate Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) The Nativity of Jesus at Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Auxiliary Bishop of Brownsville, Mario Aviles, celebrates the Eucharist at Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Worshipers enter the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle before Midnight Mass on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) The Nativity of Jesus at Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A crucifer carries the cross as worshipers celebrate Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church gives Christmas toy presents the children Photo Gallery: Torres signs with Schreiner University Photo Gallery: Jolly Old Saint Nick makes spirits bright at Edinburg hospital Photo Gallery: No.5 Texas stomps UTRGV at home Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela defeats McAllen Rowe Warriors 70-33 in District 31-5A meeting