Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Lobos sweep Bulldogs bi-district 11-1 RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoSoftballPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Lobos sweep Bulldogs bi-district 11-1 By Delcia Lopez - April 26, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen High’s Azura Murad misses a catch in the outfield on a hit by Brownsville Lopez during a Region IV-5A bi-district game at McAllen High softball field Friday, April 26,2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Brownsville Lopez’ Amanda Garcia rolls on top of the ball during a steal to 2nd base as McAllen High’s Koraima Izaguirre plays defense during a Region IV-5A bi-district game at McAllen High softball field Friday, April 26,2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen High’s Azura Murad, left, tags out Brownsville Lopez’ Alma Lezama, right as she slides into 3rd base during a Region IV-5A bi-district game at McAllen High softball field Friday, April 26,2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Brownsville Lopez’ pitcher Jenny Shank releases a pitch against McAllen High during a Region IV-5A bi-district game at McAllen High softball field Friday, April 26,2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen High’s Alysandra Garcia, left, stretches to reach a ball as Brownsville Lopez baserunner Amanda Garcia gets on 1st during a Region IV-5A bi-district game at McAllen High softball field Friday, April 26,2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen High’s Sarah Menard releases a pitch against Brownsville Lopez during a Region IV-5A bi-district game at McAllen High softball field Friday, April 26,2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen High’s Jordan Hernandez, left, attempts to catch a ball on a hit by Brownsville Lopez during a Region IV-5A bi-district game at McAllen High softball field Friday, April 26,2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Brownsville Lopez’ catcher Amanda Garcia makes a catch for an out against McAllen High during a Region IV-5A bi-district game at McAllen High softball field Friday, April 26,2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Editorial: Many entities expected major windfall from budget surplus; sadly, much of it never came Commentary: Honoring military mothers Local, federal leaders celebrate regional infrastructure projects UTRGV McAllen ISD Collegiate Academy nearing completion Retired teacher from Brownsville inducted into TSA Hall of Honor